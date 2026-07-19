



The shifting paradigm of contemporary warfare, characterised by weaponised low-cost unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the militarisation of space, has forced a critical evaluation of traditional kinetic defence mechanisms.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), primarily through its apex facility, the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), has systematically pivoted toward indigenous Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs).





This analysis evaluates India's laser architecture, examining the technical progression from tactical 10-kilowatt (kW) and 30-kW systems to the strategic, multi-hundred kilowatt Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array (DURGA-II) project. Particular attention is devoted to the operational realities, structural constraints, and clean-kill potential of leveraging pulse lasers as Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapons within India’s broader national security framework.





The operational vulnerability of space-based assets and the emergence of swarm drone manoeuvres have exposed severe economic and tactical limitations within traditional kinetic air-and-space defence frameworks. Throwing multi-million dollar surface-to-air missiles at low-cost commercial drones creates a severe cost-asymmetry that is financially unsustainable in prolonged conflicts.





Furthermore, the strategic landscape altered dramatically following India's landmark Mission Shakti in 2019, which validated a kinetic hit-to-kill ASAT capability. While highly successful as a technological deterrent, kinetic interception inherently creates thousands of high-velocity orbital trackable fragments, introducing the risk of the Kessler syndrome—a cascading cycle of satellite collisions rendering specific low-Earth orbits (LEO) unusable.





To mitigate international diplomatic blowback and safeguard the global space commons, the Indian Ministry of Defence’s official Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmaps (TPCR) explicitly prioritised DEWs alongside ASAT applications.





Directed energy systems present a revolutionary paradigm shift: near-zero cost-per-shot logistics, instantaneous speed-of-light engagement, and the critical ability to execute "clean" or "soft" kills against orbital and aerial platforms. By shifting the defence mechanism from kinetic impactors to focused photon absorption, India aims to develop an adaptable, escalatory deterrent capable of blinding or neutralising space-based assets without generating catastrophic orbital debris.





India’s laser deployment strategy operates along a distinct, two-phased maturation curve, balancing immediate tactical air defence requirements against future space warfare targets.





The developmental baseline transitioned into operational validation with a highly successful field demonstration of the land-based, vehicle-mounted Laser Directed Weapon MK-II(A) at the Kurnool National Open Air Range. Executed under the engineering direction of CHESS, this 30-kW class weapon achieved high-precision structural damage on fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted simulated swarm drone formations.





The weapon employs an integrated suite of high-resolution radar and electro-optic (EO) tracking systems to continuously calculate threat vectors. Upon target acquisition, the focused beam deposits immense thermal energy on the target's exterior skin, inducing structural failure or immediately destroying internal guidance sensors.





Concurrently, the Indian Air Force has initiated procurement pathways for 10-kW variants of the MK-II(A) system, designed primarily for base defence to eliminate low-altitude reconnaissance threats up to a 2-kilometre engagement envelope.





To transition laser technology from local air defence to a viable strategic weapon, DRDO launched Project DURGA-II (Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array). Aimed initially at a 100-kW lightweight configuration, the project is designed to expand the engagement envelope to intercept faster, harder targets, including incoming cruise missiles, artillery shells, and ballistic re-entry vehicles.





However, the ultimate iteration of the DURGA architecture aims for a 300-kW class output. This power level represents the critical threshold required to burn through reinforced military casings at longer ranges, serving as the technological stepping stone for ground-based satellite neutralisers.





Unlike continuous-wave (CW) lasers, which deliver a steady stream of thermal energy like a blowtorch, anti-satellite weapon systems prefer high-power pulse lasers. The unique challenges of space-to-ground engagement make pulse technology essential.





Atmospheric distortion is the primary barrier for any ground-to-space laser. When a high-energy laser travels through the atmosphere, it heats the air molecules along its path. This creates a localized drop in air density that acts like a dispersing lens, spreading out the beam—a physical phenomenon known as thermal blooming.





Pulse lasers bypass this limitation by compressing massive amounts of energy into gigawatt- or terawatt-level bursts lasting only nanoseconds. The pulse passes through the air faster than the atmosphere can physically react or heat up, delivering a highly concentrated burst of photons directly onto the orbital target.





When this pulse hits a satellite traveling in low-Earth orbit, it causes rapid thermal expansion on the target's outer surface. This sudden expansion creates an explosive mechanical shockwave within the material, shattering interior electronics, cracking solar arrays, and rupturing fuel lines without needing to melt the entire chassis.





When deployed against assets in LEO, a pulse laser weapon operates across two distinct, scalable mission profiles depending on strategic needs. The most immediate operational capability of a long-range pulse laser is optical degradation. Satellites rely on sensitive focal plane arrays and electro-optical sensors to gather intelligence.





By directing a low-to-medium power pulse laser at an overflying reconnaissance satellite, a ground station can flood its sensors with photons. This "dazzles" the satellite, temporarily whiting out its surveillance cameras as it passes over sensitive territory.





If the laser intensity is dialled up slightly, it crosses the threshold into permanent blinding. The focused energy burns out the satellite's charge-coupled devices (CCDs) or complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors, permanently disabling its spy capabilities while leaving the physical satellite body intact.





At maximum power settings, a ground-based or high-altitude pulse laser can attempt a hard kill. Achieving a hard kill through hundreds of kilometres of atmosphere requires advanced adaptive optics—mirrors that constantly alter their shape thousands of times per second to cancel out atmospheric turbulence in real-time.





Once the beam is stabilized, the laser targets vulnerable points on the satellite, such as the delicate attitude control thrusters or the communication antennas. By damaging these specific components, the laser renders the satellite unguided and unresponsive, effectively neutralising the asset while ensuring it naturally deorbits over time due to atmospheric drag.





Despite successful field tests of the 30-kW systems, scaling up to an operational laser ASAT weapon presents immense engineering hurdles that DRDO must solve over the coming decade.





Power Supply and Storage: A laser capable of reaching LEO requires megawatt-level energy inputs. Tactical systems can rely on vehicle engines or compact generators, but a strategic system needs massive capacitor banks or dedicated electrical grids to store and release enormous amounts of electricity instantly.





Thermal Management: Solid-state and fibre lasers are highly inefficient, converting only about 30% to 40% of their electrical input into light energy. The remaining 60%+ is lost as waste heat. Without advanced liquid cooling systems to safely dissipate this heat, the laser will warp its own internal optics or suffer immediate thermal shutdown.





Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Constraints: As power requirements scale up, the size of the laser systems grows rapidly. DRDO faces the difficult task of ruggedizing these fragile, complex optical systems so they can operate reliably in mobile field environments rather than pristine laboratory settings.





Integrating National Defence Networks: For effective space operations, these laser systems cannot operate in isolation. They must be seamlessly integrated into India’s upcoming Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a national air defence network designed to link thousands of radar installations, tracking satellites, and weapon systems into a unified command structure.





Conclusion





India’s development of Directed Energy Weapons, led by DRDO’s CHESS facility, marks a major step forward in its national defence strategy. By validating tactical vehicle-mounted systems, India has laid the foundation for a scalable laser architecture.





While current deployments focus on the immediate threat of low-altitude drones and tactical surveillance sensors, the long-term goal remains clear: scaling these technologies into high-power pulse lasers for space defence.





If India successfully overcomes the challenges of power storage, thermal cooling, and adaptive optics, its laser program will provide a clean, precise, and debris-free alternative to traditional kinetic weapons, securing its status as a leading power in modern space security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











