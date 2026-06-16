



A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after take-off from Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert on 15 June 2026, killing all eight people on board.





The victims included military personnel, government civilians, and contractors, with Boeing confirming two of its employees were among the dead. The crash occurred during a radar modernisation test mission and was deemed fatal.





The incident took place at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time when the bomber, carrying eight people, attempted to depart Edwards Air Force Base, located about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. Within moments of take-off, the aircraft went down near a runway, erupting into flames and leaving behind a vast charred patch of desert.





Aerial footage showed virtually nothing left of the plane, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, but officials quickly confirmed there was no chance of survival.





Colonel James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, described the loss as “eight great Americans,” noting that the crash was part of a mission supporting the Radar Modernization Program.





This program involves fitting the B-52 with a new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system to replace its antiquated equipment. Boeing had delivered a modified aircraft to Edwards in 2025 for testing, and the mission was part of ongoing evaluations. It remains unclear whether this was the same aircraft involved in the crash.





The victims comprised a mixed crew of uniformed military personnel, government civilians, and contractors. Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed, expressing condolences and pledging support to the families.





The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. Officials stated that determining the cause of the crash could take months, with investigations focusing on possible flight control malfunctions, engine failure, or issues linked to new testing equipment.





The airfield was immediately closed, with all inbound aircraft diverted. Non-commercial visitor passes were suspended to allow the base to concentrate entirely on emergency response operations. Edwards Air Force Base, home to the 412th Test Wing, is a major centre for aircraft testing and development.





It has a storied history, including Chuck Yeager’s breaking of the sound barrier there in 1947. The base continues to play a critical role in evaluating Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, and components throughout their service life.





The B-52 Stratofortress, introduced in 1955, remains one of the backbone aircraft of the U.S. bomber fleet. With a wingspan of 185 feet and a length of 159 feet, it is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons over a combat range of up to 8,800 miles.





Typically crewed by five, the bomber has been deployed in conflicts from Vietnam to the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently in Iran. On this test mission, however, the aircraft carried eight personnel, reflecting the additional requirements of developmental testing.





Aviation safety experts have suggested that the rapid descent after take-off points to a controllability issue, possibly linked to flight control systems or engine failure. Investigators will examine whether maintenance errors, catastrophic mechanical problems, or failures in new equipment contributed to the tragedy.





The National Transportation Safety Board and Air Force officials are expected to lead a comprehensive inquiry.





The crash represents one of the deadliest incidents at Edwards Air Force Base in recent years and underscores the risks inherent in test missions. The loss has sent shockwaves through the military and aerospace community, highlighting the dangers faced by crews engaged in advancing aviation technology.





AFP







