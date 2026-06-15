



India has successfully conducted the flight test of its indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) (formerly Nirbhay Program) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, marking a major milestone in its precision strike capabilities.





The missile achieved all mission objectives, validating propulsion, guidance, navigation, control, and warhead delivery systems, while reinforcing India’s self-reliance in defence technology.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that the LRLACM trial demonstrated accurate midcourse and terminal phase performance.





The missile’s flight envelope validated the robustness of its navigation and guidance algorithms, terrain‑following capability, and propulsion system under operational conditions. Range, flight profile adherence, and target impact parameters were all within expected tolerances, providing confidence for future deployment phases.





Engineered and integrated with extensive participation from Indian industry, the missile reflects the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Subsystems were developed domestically, reducing lifecycle costs, simplifying logistics, and enabling faster upgrades as threat profiles evolve. This synergy between DRDO and private‑public sector firms highlights India’s growing defence industrial base.





The LRLACM is a subsonic, surface‑launched cruise missile designed to strike land targets at long distances with high precision. It integrates a turbofan or turbojet propulsion unit for sustained flight, an advanced inertial navigation system augmented by satellite navigation for midcourse guidance, and a terminal seeker or terrain‑contour matching capability for accurate target engagement.





Designed for low‑altitude, terrain‑hugging flight, the missile minimises detection and interception risk while delivering a conventional warhead on designated high‑value targets.





The successful trial has significant strategic and operational ramifications. A credible long‑range land‑attack cruise missile enhances India’s ability to strike high‑value, time‑sensitive targets deep inside adversary territory while retaining flexible launch options and low‑signature flight profiles.





For military planners, the LRLACM expands the toolkit for deterrence and calibrated response, particularly in scenarios favouring stand‑off precision effects over large‑scale kinetic strikes.





This test builds upon earlier developmental milestones, including the maiden trial in November 2024 from a mobile launcher at Chandipur. That trial validated waypoint navigation, manoeuvrability at varying altitudes, and tracking through radar and telemetry systems. The current success confirms the missile’s maturity and readiness for operational integration.





Future plans include adapting the missile for multiple launch platforms. Reports indicate DRDO is exploring a naval anti‑ship variant leveraging the Indian Navy’s Universal Vertical Launch Modules, which would allow rapid deployment across warships without major modifications. This expansion underscores the missile’s evolution into a family of systems capable of both land‑attack and maritime strike roles.





The LRLACM program strengthens India’s long‑range strike potential, reduces reliance on imported systems, and positions the country among a select group of nations with advanced cruise missile capabilities. Its modular design also opens avenues for export under policy constraints, enhancing India’s profile as a defence technology provider.





Agencies







