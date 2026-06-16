



Five pioneering women cadets from the National Defence Academy have been commissioned into the Indian Air Force, marking a historic milestone in gender inclusion.





Among them, Ishita Sangwan became the first woman fighter pilot from NDA, while Divyanshi Singh made history as the first woman NDA graduate commissioned into the Ground Duty branch. Their commissioning reflects the impact of the 2021 Supreme Court ruling that opened NDA’s doors to women.





The commissioning took place during the Combined Graduation Parade of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, on 13 June 2026. The parade was reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who conferred the President’s Commission upon 231 graduating cadets, including 194 men and 37 women.





This group included the first batch of women NDA graduates, who had passed out from Pune in May 2025 before undergoing branch‑specific training at Dundigal.





The event was marked by grandeur and symbolism. Spectacular aerial displays featured trainer aircraft such as the Pilatus PC‑7 MK-I, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak, alongside aerobatic performances by Su‑30MKI fighters, the Sarang helicopter team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team. The Akash Ganga skydiving team and “Shakti”, the Women Air Warrior Drill Team, added to the ceremonial splendour, underscoring the growing role of women in the armed forces.





Flying Officer Ishita Sangwan’s commissioning as the first woman fighter pilot from NDA represents a breakthrough moment in Indian military aviation. Her achievement places her among the select cadre of women fighter pilots in the IAF, a role that demands exceptional skill, resilience and courage.





Flying Officer Divyanshi Singh, meanwhile, became the first woman NDA graduate commissioned into the Ground Duty branch. Her journey, shaped by her father’s service in the Air Force, was distinguished by leadership roles at NDA and culminated in her receiving the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit in Ground Duty.





The commissioning of these officers is part of a broader transformation across the armed forces. In total, 17 women from the NDA’s 148th Course were commissioned across the Army, Navy and Air Force. Nine joined the Army at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, three entered the Navy at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, and five joined the Air Force at Dundigal. This tri‑service induction reflects the nation’s commitment to equal opportunity and inclusivity in military service.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address, highlighted the growing presence of Nari Shakti in the armed forces, noting that it would make the IAF more robust and balanced. He urged the cadets to adapt to emerging challenges, innovate in modern warfare and remain vigilant in safeguarding the nation.





His remarks linked the commissioning to India’s broader defence history, citing the IAF’s decisive role in the 1947‑48 Kashmir conflict, the 1971 war, and the recent Operation Sindoor in 2025.





The commissioning of the first women NDA graduates into the IAF will be remembered as a landmark in India’s military history. It symbolises the breaking of barriers, the embrace of inclusivity, and the empowerment of women in roles once considered unattainable. For the young officers, it is both a personal triumph and a collective step forward for the armed forces, inspiring future generations of women to pursue careers in defence.





Agencies







