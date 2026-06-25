India has now armed 40 Su‑30MKI fighters with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, giving the Air Force a formidable long‑range strike capability, according to a report by Times of India.





This milestone, confirmed at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defence Show, marks a decisive step in strengthening India’s aerial deterrence against regional adversaries.





Around 40 Su‑30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force have been integrated with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





These jets form part of a larger fleet of 270 Sukhoi‑MKI fighters, which constitute the backbone of India’s combat aviation. The integration was confirmed by BrahMos Aerospace co‑director Alexander Maksichev, who emphasised that the rearmament program is ongoing and will expand further.





Maksichev highlighted that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan had validated the superior performance of BrahMos‑armed Sukhois. The combat deployment demonstrated the missile’s precision and lethality, reinforcing its reputation as the fastest operational supersonic cruise missile in the world.





The air‑launched BrahMos weighs 2.5 tons, making it lighter than the 3‑tonne land‑based variant. This version has been specially adapted for carriage by the Su‑30MKI after extensive aircraft modifications and rigorous testing. The modifications enable the aircraft to deliver pinpoint strikes across both land and sea theatres, significantly enhancing India’s operational flexibility.





The Su‑30MKI itself has an unfuelled maximum range of 3,000 kilometres. With the newly inducted extended‑range BrahMos, capable of reaching nearly 450 kilometres, the 40 integrated fighters now possess a very long strike capability. This combination allows India to project power deep into adversary territory while maintaining standoff safety.





Russia and India are also collaborating on upgrades to the BrahMos system and the design of hypersonic weapons. Aleksandr Leonov, director general and chief designer at NPO Mashinostroyenia, confirmed that joint work is progressing on hypersonic missile technology. Such weapons, capable of speeds exceeding Mach 5, would drastically reduce enemy reaction times and enhance survivability against advanced air defences.





Parallel to this, BrahMos Aerospace and DRDO are developing the next‑generation BrahMos‑NG. Maksichev stated that the NG will be ready by 2028–2029. It will be smaller, lighter, and deadlier, incorporating AI‑level guidance and advanced avionics. This missile is expected to integrate with lighter aircraft such as the TEJAS and Rafale, as well as future indigenous platforms like the AMCA.





The BrahMos project itself was launched in 1998 as a joint Indo‑Russian venture. Serial deliveries began in 2024, and the system has since evolved into multiple variants for land, sea, submarine, and air deployment. The current integration of BrahMos with Su‑30MKIs represents the most significant aerial strike enhancement for the IAF in recent years.





Additional developments include proposals to extend the air‑launched BrahMos range to 800 kilometres, with trials expected in late 2026. This would allow Su‑30MKIs to strike deep enemy targets while remaining within Indian airspace, further strengthening deterrence.





The “Super Sukhoi” upgrade programme is also underway, indigenising avionics, radars, and launch systems to reduce dependence on Russian components and align with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Together, these advancements ensure that India’s Su‑30MKI fleet, armed with BrahMos missiles, will remain a cornerstone of national defence. The combination of extended range, precision strike capability, and future hypersonic developments positions the IAF as a dominant force in the region.





Agencies







