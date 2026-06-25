



India is rapidly modernising its missile and nuclear arsenal to close the gap with China, focusing on longer‑range systems such as Agni‑V, Astra MK‑II/III, and advanced cruise missiles, according to an analysis by Nikkei Asia..





This expansion, highlighted by SIPRI’s 2026 report, underscores New Delhi’s determination to deter both China and Pakistan while strengthening its strategic posture.





India has expanded its nuclear arsenal to about 190 warheads by early 2026. This growth is paired with modernisation of delivery systems, particularly long‑range missiles capable of striking deep into Chinese territory. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute notes that India’s planning continues to account for Pakistan, but the emphasis is increasingly on countering China’s expanding arsenal.





India’s military expenditure reached $92.1 billion in 2025, making it the world’s fifth‑largest defence spender. It also remains the second‑largest importer of major arms, reflecting the scale of its procurement drive. This spending supports programs such as the Agni‑V intercontinental ballistic missile, which has been tested with extended ranges beyond 5,000 kilometres, and is being prepared for deployment with multiple warhead MIRV technology.





The indigenous Astra missile program is central to India’s long‑range air combat ambitions. The Astra MK‑II, with a range of 200 kilometres, is entering service with the Sukhoi‑30 and TEJAS fleets. The Astra MK‑III, known as Gandiva, will extend reach to 350 kilometres using ramjet propulsion, enabling India to target high‑value assets such as AWACS and refuelling aircraft. These developments place India alongside the United States and China in the ultra‑long‑range missile race.





India’s cruise missile capability is also expanding. The BrahMos missile has been tested with an extended range of 800 kilometres, while work continues on hypersonic variants. These systems provide flexible options for both land‑attack and anti‑ship missions, reinforcing India’s deterrence posture in the Indian Ocean and beyond.





The SIPRI report highlighted Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a severe military crisis between India and Pakistan. India struck Pakistani air and missile bases, some with nuclear roles, while both sides integrated cyber operations into active conflict for the first time. This episode underscored the changing nature of warfare and the importance of long‑range precision systems.





China’s arsenal includes the DF‑26 ballistic missile, with a range of 4,000 kilometres, capable of striking U.S. bases in Guam. India’s response is to accelerate its missile programs, ensuring it can match China’s reach and maintain credible deterrence.





The pursuit of submarine‑launched ballistic missiles further strengthens India’s nuclear triad, ensuring survivability and second‑strike capability.





India’s defence laboratories are advancing gallium‑nitride semiconductor technology, critical for radars and seekers. This ensures resilience against electronic warfare and enhances the effectiveness of long‑range missiles. Indigenous production of systems such as Astra also reduces reliance on imports, aligning with India’s self‑reliance goals.





Globally, nuclear‑armed states are reversing decades of disarmament, relying more heavily on nuclear weapons as instruments of power. India’s modernisation reflects this trend, but also its unique security environment, facing two nuclear‑armed neighbours. By focusing on longer‑range weapons, India aims to secure deterrence and operational superiority in future conflicts.





Agencies







