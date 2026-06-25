



India and the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to human rights during the 12th EU-India Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi, emphasising democratic values, pluralism, and multilateral cooperation amid global challenges.





The meeting was described as meaningful, free and frank, and set the stage for deeper collaboration across civil, political, social, and cultural rights.





The dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Additional Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India. Both sides highlighted the importance of maintaining regular engagement on human rights issues, noting that such exchanges strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation.





The meeting reviewed developments since the previous dialogue held in January 2025. It provided an opportunity for India and the EU to exchange views on their respective approaches, achievements, and challenges in advancing human rights. Regional and international developments impacting the global human rights landscape were also discussed.





Recalling the landmark 16th EU-India Summit held in New Delhi in January 2026, both sides reiterated their commitment to elevating the EU-India Strategic Partnership. This partnership is anchored in shared principles of democracy, human rights, pluralism, the rule of law, and a rules-based international order centred on the United Nations.





As two of the world’s largest democracies and home to nearly one-fourth of the global population, India and the EU emphasised the universality, indivisibility, and interdependence of all human rights. This reinforced their shared responsibility in promoting and protecting rights globally.





Discussions covered a wide spectrum of issues, including civil and political rights, social, economic, and cultural rights, elimination of discrimination, migrant rights, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of expression both online and offline. These exchanges reflected the breadth of challenges faced by both partners in safeguarding rights.





The dialogue also focused on gender equality, LGBTQI+ rights, and child rights. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing trustworthy, sustainable, and human-centric artificial intelligence, building on discussions held during the AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by India. This demonstrated the integration of technology and ethics in their human rights agenda.





Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief cooperation featured prominently in the talks. Officials explored avenues for strengthening collaboration in these areas and enhancing coordination at multilateral forums. The implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights was also reviewed, with both sides updating each other on progress and identifying ways to deepen cooperation.





The EU and India stressed the importance of supporting national and international human rights institutions. They underscored the need to safeguard the independence and diversity of civil society organisations, journalists, and other stakeholders, recognising their vital role in democratic societies.





While the EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment under all circumstances, India reaffirmed its longstanding position that the Right to Development should be recognised as a distinct, universal, and fundamental human right. This divergence highlighted differing perspectives but also the value of dialogue in bridging approaches.





Both sides agreed to continue engaging on human rights through bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council. They also discussed concrete avenues for future cooperation and consultations, ensuring continuity in their engagement.





The dialogue concluded with both partners expressing confidence in the strength of their engagement and looking forward to the next EU-India Human Rights Dialogue scheduled for 2027. This outcome reinforced the resilience of the partnership and its capacity to adapt to evolving global challenges.





Agencies







