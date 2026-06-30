



Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers in Bangalore have achieved a breakthrough by developing smart materials capable of reversible magnetic switching near ambient temperatures, paving the way for next‑generation quantum processors, advanced sensors, and energy‑efficient data storage systems.





This innovation addresses long‑standing challenges in materials science and could significantly reduce energy demands in modern data centres.





IISc scientists led by Abhishek Mondal, Associate Professor at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit (SSCU), have synthesised novel chemical frameworks composed of self‑assembling metal‑organic layers.





These highly porous crystals can change their physical properties in response to light, heat, or mechanical pressure, making them ideal candidates for quantum technologies and industrial sensing applications.





The first study, published in Angewandte Chemie, solved a persistent challenge in achieving robust magnetic switching in three‑dimensional beehive‑type porous materials. Traditionally, when gases or liquids enter such materials, the lattice expands or contracts, stimulating atoms to switch their magnetic state.





However, in conventional porous materials, this effect remains localised, limiting efficiency. The IISc team overcame this by designing a chemical complex with an elastic matrix, enabling uniform magnetic switching across the entire material. This breakthrough could lead to highly sensitive gas‑capture sensors capable of selectively adsorbing methane, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide.





A second study, published in Small, tackled the critical issue of operating temperatures. Contemporary materials with similar properties typically function only at ultra‑low temperatures below 50K (‑223°C), making them impractical for real‑world use.





The IISc team designed a two‑dimensional hexagonal framework that achieves light‑, heat‑, and solvent‑induced magnetic transitions near ambient temperatures. This advancement makes the materials far more viable for everyday applications, including environmental monitoring and biological sensing.





Krishna Kaushik, a PhD student and first author of both studies, emphasised that the goal was to create systems that remain stable and functional close to room temperature. The new materials not only achieve this but also exhibit visible colour changes during magnetic transitions, allowing transformations to be observed directly without specialised equipment.





The implications are significant. Modern data centres and electronic devices consume vast amounts of energy, and alternative materials that operate more efficiently could substantially reduce energy demands.





Furthermore, materials capable of acting simultaneously as sensors, switches, and memory elements may simplify device architectures, lower manufacturing costs, and accelerate the development of sustainable technologies.





These innovations also align with India’s broader push towards self‑reliance in advanced science and technology, complementing recent achievements in quantum computing and sensor development.





The IISc breakthrough adds to India’s growing reputation in frontier research. Earlier this year, IISc scientists also demonstrated quantum sensors manoeuvred through biological environments using magnetic micro-bots, highlighting the institute’s leadership in quantum and materials science.





Together, these advances position IISc as a global hub for next‑generation technologies that could transform industries ranging from computing and energy to healthcare and defence.





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