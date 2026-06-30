



India’s Ministry of Defence is poised to finalise a ₹30,000 crore ($3.2 billion) production contract for the indigenous Anant Shastra Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system in the coming weeks, marking a decisive step in strengthening mobile air defence capabilities for the Indian Army.





This deal will transition the system from successful trials into full-scale induction, providing a modern shield for mechanised formations.





The Ministry of Defence has been working towards clearing this landmark contract since early 2026, with the Defence Acquisition Council already granting Acceptance of Necessity. The deal is expected to be signed before the end of March, ensuring that the Indian Army can begin inducting the system without further delay.





The urgency stems from the need to replace ageing Soviet-era OSA-AK systems and to address vulnerabilities exposed in recent conflicts where static air defence assets proved inadequate against drones and precision strikes.





The Anant Shastra system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a major indigenous success under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been appointed as the lead Development cum Production Partner, responsible for integration and radar systems.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will manufacture the missiles, while Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has developed the mobile launcher vehicles. This consortium ensures that the program remains fully indigenous, strengthening India’s defence industrial base.





Mounted on high-mobility 8x8 truck platforms, Anant Shastra is designed for “on-the-move” warfare. It carries its own surveillance and fire-control radars, electro-optical sensors, and command centres, enabling it to detect, track, and engage aerial targets without halting.





This capability allows the system to keep pace with advancing armoured columns, providing continuous protection against aerial threats. Its active phased array radars offer 360-degree coverage, ensuring gap-free defence against incoming aircraft, helicopters, drones, UAVs, and cruise missiles.





The operational doctrine for Anant Shastra emphasises countering a wide spectrum of threats in modern, sensor-saturated battlefields. The system’s “shoot-and-scoot” capability reduces vulnerability to enemy counter-fire, a lesson reinforced by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East where static defences were overwhelmed by swarms of drones and precision-guided munitions.





By enabling mobile formations to advance with a protective shield, the Indian Army will significantly enhance its strike corps’ survivability and effectiveness.





Beyond the Army, the Indian Air Force has also expressed interest in deploying Anant Shastra for layered air defence roles. It is expected to contribute to a broader “Capital Dome” concept for the Delhi-NCR region, providing protection for VVIP zones, strategic headquarters, and command nodes. This integration would complement existing systems such as the S-400 and upcoming VL-SAM, creating a multi-layered defence architecture.





The ₹30,000 crore contract is one of the largest indigenous missile production deals in recent years. It underscores India’s determination to achieve strategic autonomy in defence procurement while simultaneously boosting domestic industry.





The induction of Anant Shastra will not only modernise India’s air defence but also generate significant employment and industrial growth, with production hubs likely to be established in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.





Strategically, the deal positions India to counter evolving threats from both Pakistan and China. With adversaries fielding advanced UAVs, long-range precision weapons, and electronic warfare platforms, the ability to provide mobile, resilient air defence is critical.





The Anant Shastra QRSAM system ensures that India’s mechanised thrusts will no longer be exposed to aerial interdiction, reinforcing deterrence and operational confidence.





Agencies







