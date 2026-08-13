



HAL to deliver 12 New Su‑30MKI jets with indigenous Radar And EW systems by 2029





Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has confirmed that twelve new Su‑30MKI fighter jets will be delivered by 2029. These aircraft are being built with more than fifty percent indigenous content, marking a significant step in India’s drive for self‑reliance in advanced defence technology. The inclusion of locally developed systems is intended to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and simplify long‑term maintenance.





The new aircraft will incorporate advanced systems that go beyond earlier production batches. Among the most notable upgrades is the integration of the Virupaksha radar, which features 2,400 Gallium Nitride transmit‑receive modules.





This radar is expected to provide a substantial increase in detection range, resilience against jamming, and overall situational awareness. It represents one of the most ambitious indigenous radar developments undertaken for a frontline combat aircraft.





Alongside the radar, the jets will be fitted with a new indigenous electronic warfare suite. This system is designed to enhance survivability by detecting, analysing, and countering hostile emissions. It will include radar warning receivers, jamming pods, and advanced signal processing capabilities.





Together, these systems will allow the aircraft to operate more effectively in contested environments where electronic warfare plays a decisive role.





The project is not limited to the twelve new aircraft. A broader upgrade program for the existing Su‑30MKI fleet is also planned. This will involve the introduction of new avionics, radars, flight control systems, and infrared search‑and‑track sensors.





The phased approach will ensure that the entire fleet benefits from enhanced detection and engagement abilities, addressing long‑standing concerns about the limitations of older radar systems.





HAL’s Nashik facility, which has already produced over 220 Su‑30MKI under licence from Russia, will be the centre of this revival in production.





The order, valued at ₹11,000 crore, was signed in December 2024 to replace aircraft lost in accidents. The facility is also expected to handle the ₹60,000‑crore upgrade program, with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation and contributions from private industry.





The first deliveries are scheduled for 2027‑28, with the remainder to follow by 2029. This timeline ensures that the Indian Air Force will begin receiving upgraded aircraft within the next two years.





The combination of new production and fleet‑wide upgrades will keep the Su‑30MKI relevant well into the 2050s, even as fifth‑generation and unmanned systems become more prominent in aerial warfare.





The integration of indigenous systems such as the Virupaksha radar and electronic warfare suite reflects a broader strategic push. India is seeking to strengthen its technological independence while simultaneously enhancing combat effectiveness.





These developments will allow the Su‑30MKI to remain a cornerstone of India’s air power projection strategy, capable of operating in future network‑centric battlefields.





Agencies







