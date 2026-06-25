



The India-United States partnership is entering a new phase of accelerated cooperation, with the US State Department describing India as one of its most important strategic partners.





Officials emphasised that collaboration is expanding rapidly across trade, technology, energy and defence.





Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Bethany Poulos Morrison stated that the Trump administration is working swiftly to strengthen ties, calling the relationship a key partnership for the future.





Speaking at the fourth annual Capitol Hill advocacy event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, she declared, “The US-India relationship is the future,” while outlining areas of cooperation including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, energy security, defence and people-to-people exchanges.





Morrison, who joined the State Department after serving for 11 years in the US Senate, explained that she specifically sought the India portfolio because of its importance. She described the partnership as one of the most significant relationships in the world.





She praised the Indian-American community, noting its immense contribution to America’s story as the country approaches its 250th anniversary. Morrison highlighted the role of Indian Americans in major US institutions and companies, citing leaders at Microsoft, Google, IBM and Adobe as examples of how the diaspora is advancing America’s economic strength.





Trade was identified as a major focus area. Morrison recalled that in February 2026, India and the US announced their intention to conclude a historic trade agreement. She said negotiations were very close to completion and stressed that the deal would open India’s market of 1.4 billion people to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms. She also underlined the administration’s support for the ‘Mission 500’ target, which aims to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





She pointed out that bilateral goods trade reached $149 billion in 2025, with US exports to India increasing by 9.8 per cent. Morrison described 2025 as a historic year for trade between the two nations.





On technology cooperation, Morrison highlighted the Trust Initiative launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She described it as a framework focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals and emerging technologies.





She emphasised that these technologies would define the future of the partnership. She also mentioned upcoming meetings between India’s Information Technology Ministry and US officials to advance technology projects.





Energy cooperation was presented as another important pillar. Morrison noted that US-India hydrocarbon trade had expanded significantly since 2025, reaching $14.4 billion in 2026, covering oil, gas and coal. She also pointed to expanding opportunities in civil nuclear cooperation following India’s new nuclear legislation.





On defence, Morrison said the relationship was moving at rapid speed. She highlighted the signing of a 10-year defence framework agreement in October 2025, describing it as a generational commitment towards co-development, co-production and deeper security cooperation.





She stressed that the partnership extends beyond government-level agreements, pointing to education and cultural links. Morrison noted that more than 3,30,000 Indian students are enrolled in US educational institutions and said exchange programs have helped build long-term connections. She remarked that while trade deals and defence frameworks are important, it is the human connections that make all of this possible.





Concluding her remarks, Morrison said the partnership was being shaped by outcomes rather than symbolism. She emphasised that the relationship is built on results, not sentiment, and reiterated that the India-US partnership is the future.





Agencies







