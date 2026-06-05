



India and Russia are negotiating a landmark expansion of their strategic partnership that spans defence, energy, and aviation sectors, signalling a deepening of bilateral ties despite global volatility and sanctions pressures.





Central to this development are talks on the co-production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft and the implementation of the Reciprocal Logistics Exchange Agreement (RELOS), which together mark a significant leap in military cooperation.





RELOS grants unprecedented reciprocal access to military facilities, enabling the deployment of troops, ships, and aircraft for a five-year period. Analysts in China have observed that these moves are partly driven by sanctions-related constraints on Russia’s defence industry, while India seeks to balance capability gains with its strategic autonomy.





For Moscow, the arrangement sustains exports and influence, while for New Delhi it represents a calculated expansion of operational flexibility. Zhang Chenyi, PhD in International Relations, noted that RELOS is historically notable as the first instance of India institutionalising the potential entry of foreign military forces on its territory under predefined conditions, a level of access not even granted to the United States despite its comprehensive strategic partnership with India.





Energy cooperation continues to serve as a stabilising pillar of the India-Russia relationship. Russian crude oil has played a vital role in stabilising India’s energy costs during periods of global price volatility, while nuclear projects such as Kudankulam highlight the depth of long-term technological collaboration.





This enduring partnership enhances India’s energy security and autonomy, even as it diversifies supply routes and navigates the challenges posed by sanctions.





Recent developments underscore the resilience of this energy bond: the United States became India’s largest LPG supplier after Gulf supply disruptions in May 2026, Russian crude imports rose by 24 per cent month-on-month, and India increased purchases from Venezuela and Oman to diversify supply routes.





However, the potential ending of the US sanctions waiver on Russian oil could raise India’s crude import costs, adding complexity to its energy calculus.





Aviation cooperation is emerging as another dimension of economic alignment between the two countries. India is exploring the purchase of up to 200 Russian regional aircraft, with plans for local production of the SJ-100 and Il-114-300 models.





The United Aircraft Corporation has signed an initial agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), aiming to establish Indian assembly lines capable of producing 20 to 40 planes annually.





This deal would provide Russia with a vital export market under sanctions while simultaneously boosting India’s aviation manufacturing capacity, thereby strengthening its domestic aerospace industry and reducing reliance on Western suppliers.





India’s defence exports are also gaining momentum, complementing its Russia-linked projects and expanding its global footprint.





Systems such as BrahMos, Akash, and Pinaka have found buyers worldwide, including in Southeast Asia and Armenia. Analysts highlight the BrahMos missile’s appeal as an asymmetric deterrent for smaller maritime nations facing larger powers, given its high-speed, sea-skimming capabilities.





These exports, often delivered with fewer political conditions than those imposed by Western suppliers, enhance India’s defence-industrial profile and reinforce its role as a rising exporter of advanced military systems.





Taken together, the negotiations on Su-57 co-production, the implementation of RELOS, the enduring energy partnership, and the aviation cooperation signal a comprehensive expansion of India-Russia ties.





These developments reflect a pragmatic alignment of interests, with India leveraging Russian technology and energy supplies to bolster its autonomy and resilience, while Russia secures critical export markets and sustains its global influence under sanctions.





The trajectory of this partnership suggests that both nations are committed to insulating their strategic cooperation from external pressures, thereby reinforcing their privileged strategic relationship.





Curated By IDN







