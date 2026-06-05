



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez held extensive discussions in New Delhi on Thursday, focusing on expanding cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas.





The talks covered energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties. Modi emphasised that India’s close cooperation with Venezuela holds immense importance for the Global South, underlining the strategic value of the partnership.





He described Venezuela as a valued partner in Latin America and reiterated India’s commitment to working together for the mutual benefit of both nations.





The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, and the automobile sector. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South.





The discussions were marked by a strong emphasis on energy security, given Venezuela’s role as a major supplier of crude oil to India.





Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary-East in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the complementarity between India and Venezuela in the energy sector. He noted that Venezuela had already emerged as the third-largest supplier of crude oil to India in May 2026, and discussions naturally focused on forging a long-term energy partnership.





He explained that Venezuela sees India as a stable demander for many years to come, making cooperation in both upstream and downstream energy sectors a natural fit. The talks also extended to broadening the economic partnership beyond energy.





Tandon further elaborated that Venezuela is a resource-rich country, not only in critical minerals but also in gold, diamonds, and other materials. Mining was a key topic of discussion, with both sides considering cooperation in assessing Venezuela’s potential reserves.





This area of collaboration is expected to form part of the follow-up activities between the two nations. The Venezuelan delegation expressed interest in exploring how India’s expertise could contribute to unlocking the full potential of Venezuela’s mineral wealth.





As part of the program, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals, and the automobile sector. These visits are intended to provide insights into India’s technological and industrial capabilities and to identify opportunities for collaboration.





The delegation’s itinerary reflects the broad scope of cooperation being pursued, extending beyond energy into sectors critical for economic diversification and technological advancement.





Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez is undertaking a five-day visit to India, accompanied by a high-level delegation. The visit underscores Venezuela’s commitment to strengthening ties with India and building on the momentum in the bilateral partnership. India has long been an important partner of Venezuela in energy and investment, with Indian public sector undertakings having made significant investments in Venezuela’s energy sector. These companies remain keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence, particularly in light of Venezuela’s renewed engagement with India.





The meeting between Modi and Rodriguez represents a significant step in consolidating India-Venezuela relations.





It highlights the shared vision of both nations to advance the interests of the Global South, while also addressing their respective national priorities in energy security, economic growth, and technological cooperation. The discussions and planned follow-up activities are expected to lay the foundation for a deeper and more diversified partnership in the years ahead.





ANI







