



India has launched a major humanitarian mission to assist Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week. The operation, named ‘Operation Amistad’, reflects India’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people during a period of immense tragedy and destruction.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed for Venezuela on Friday morning. On board were humanitarian relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team tasked with supporting ongoing relief and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas.





The relief package included a self-reliant Indian medical task force, an Indian Army Field Hospital unit, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief pallets, medicines, and medical equipment. In total, 30 tonnes of relief supplies and six tonnes of medicines were dispatched, alongside two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals designed for rapid deployment in disaster zones.





The 41-member contingent comprises experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals. They will work closely with Venezuelan authorities to provide emergency medical care, conduct search and rescue operations, and deliver humanitarian aid to communities devastated by the earthquakes.





The Government of India expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It emphasised that India will remain in close coordination with Venezuela and stands ready to provide further assistance if required.





The Indian Army highlighted that the team was drawn from the 60 Para Field Hospital and included nine medical officers. The contingent is equipped to deliver trauma management, surgery, and critical care. Nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian aid were carried, including the indigenously developed BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.





The BHISHM Cube is a modular, rapidly deployable field hospital capable of treating up to 200 patients. It can provide advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, and intensive care, significantly enhancing India’s disaster response capabilities.





The Army underlined that the mission embodies India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, guided by the ethos of ‘Vasudhev Kutumbakam’—the world is one family.





Meanwhile, the situation in Venezuela remains dire. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that the death toll has risen to 589, with 2,980 people injured. Rescue operations are continuing during the critical 72-hour “golden window” to save those trapped under rubble.





Rodriguez stated that dozens of lives have already been saved thanks to relentless efforts by emergency crews and international assistance. She praised the arrival of foreign aid and noted that search and rescue teams are focusing on La Guaira state, which has been the most severely affected.





The Venezuelan government has established a stockpile centre of food, water, and medicines at the foreign ministry in Caracas to support those in need. Citizens have also volunteered in large numbers to deliver essential supplies to affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas.





India’s mission comes at a time when international solidarity is proving vital in addressing the scale of destruction caused by the back-to-back earthquakes. The deployment of advanced medical facilities and experienced personnel underscores India’s growing role in global humanitarian relief operations.





ANI











