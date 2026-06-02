



United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s announcement at the Shangri-La Dialogue on 30 May 2026 effectively revived India’s long-stalled program to acquire the American FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile, a procurement saga that has remained unresolved for over sixteen years.





The move signals a decisive shift in India’s anti-armour capability and underscores the deepening of Indo-US defence cooperation.





India’s interest in the Javelin system dates back to 2010, when New Delhi first explored the possibility of acquiring the missile. The Javelin, jointly developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is a third-generation, man-portable fire-and-forget weapon renowned for its effectiveness against modern main battle tanks.





However, the initial negotiations faltered due to disagreements over technology transfer and the conditions of joint production. India subsequently turned to Israel’s Spike ATGM in 2014, signing a major deal, but this too was later cancelled as the government shifted focus towards indigenous development.





In the intervening years, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) pursued the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) program. While progress was made, the indigenous system struggled to meet the Army’s stringent requirements for portability and operational flexibility.





This left a critical gap in India’s infantry modernisation plans, particularly in mountainous and urban theatres where man-portable, shoot-and-scoot weapons are indispensable.





The Javelin’s international reputation grew significantly during recent conflicts, most notably in Ukraine, where it proved highly effective against Russian armour. Its combat performance reignited Indian interest, and by late 2025, New Delhi had already moved to acquire a limited emergency batch of 12 launchers and 104 missiles.





This urgent procurement was intended to plug immediate operational gaps while broader negotiations continued. The emergency buy was paired with a formal request to Washington for co-production rights, reflecting India’s twin priorities of rapid capability infusion and long-term indigenisation.





Hegseth’s statement in Singapore now places the Javelin firmly back on India’s procurement track. His remarks confirm that the United States is prepared to support India’s acquisition and potentially co-production of the missile, aligning with Washington’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.





For India, the revival of this program represents not only a tactical enhancement but also a strategic milestone in bilateral defence ties. The Javelin’s advanced imaging-infrared seeker, selectable top-attack and direct-attack modes, and tandem HEAT warhead capable of defeating explosive reactive armour make it a formidable addition to India’s arsenal.





Operationally, the Javelin offers Indian infantry units a survivable, mobile, and highly lethal anti-armour solution. Its fire-and-forget capability allows soldiers to engage targets and immediately redeploy, a critical advantage in contested environments.





The system’s proven effectiveness against heavily armoured vehicles ensures that India can counter evolving threats along its borders, particularly in high-altitude regions where conventional armour is difficult to manoeuvre but still poses a threat.





The revival of the Javelin program also reflects India’s broader defence modernisation trajectory post-Operation Sindoor in 2025, which exposed gaps in preparedness and accelerated acquisitions.





Alongside indigenous efforts, India is increasingly willing to integrate high-end foreign systems where necessary, while simultaneously negotiating co-production and technology transfer to strengthen its domestic defence industry.





In strategic terms, the Javelin acquisition underscores India’s intent to balance immediate operational needs with long-term self-reliance. It also highlights the growing convergence between New Delhi and Washington in defence cooperation, with the United States viewing India as a central partner in its Indo-Pacific security architecture.





For India, the Javelin is not merely a weapon system but a symbol of its evolving defence posture and its determination to field cutting-edge capabilities against future threats.





Agencies







