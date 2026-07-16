



India’s ambitious Super Sukhoi upgrade is not limited to the integration of the Virupaksha Active Electronically Scanned Array radar.





The radar itself is undergoing a significant transformation, but equally important is the redesign of the Radome, which will house and protect the new sensor system. This dual effort reflects the scale of engineering changes being introduced to the Su-30MKI fleet.





The new AESA array face is tapered and octagonal in design, incorporating 2,400 radiating elements. These are arranged in a 48×32 core grid, with graduated taper rows along the edges to optimise beam shaping and reduce sidelobe distortion. Such a configuration ensures maximum efficiency in power distribution and enhances the radar’s ability to detect and track multiple targets across wide angles.





Parallel to this, the Radome is being redesigned to improve radio frequency transparency. The Radome is not merely a protective shell; its material composition and geometry directly influence radar performance.





The redesign aims to minimise attenuation and distortion of the radar beam, ensuring that the Virupaksha AESA can operate at its full potential. This is a critical step, as even minor imperfections in Radome design can degrade detection ranges and angular resolution.





Mould-line drawings reveal a slender ogive profile with a 7.5° half-angle and an approximate slant length of 2.6 metres. This refined aerodynamic shaping reduces drag while simultaneously enhancing the radar’s field of view. The ogive profile is a deliberate choice, balancing aerodynamic efficiency with electromagnetic transparency, and represents a major departure from the current Radome design.





Once realised, this radar and Radome combination will constitute the largest AESA array ever fitted to a fighter aircraft. Publicly available figures suggest that China’s J-20 stealth fighter currently holds the benchmark with an estimated 2,200 elements.





The Su-30MKI’s upgraded system, with 2,400 elements, will surpass this, positioning India’s frontline fighter at the cutting edge of airborne radar technology.





The implications of this achievement are profound. A larger AESA array translates into greater detection ranges, improved resolution, and enhanced resistance to electronic countermeasures.





It also allows for more powerful electronic attack modes, giving the Su-30MKI a decisive edge in contested airspaces. Combined with indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles, the aircraft will gain a “first look, first shot” capability against adversaries deploying stealth platforms.





This Radar-Radome pairing is not just a technological milestone but also a statement of India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence systems.





By pushing beyond existing benchmarks, the Super Sukhoi program is set to redefine the operational envelope of the Su-30MKI, ensuring its relevance well into the next decade.





Agencies







