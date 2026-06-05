



India has reaffirmed its consistent stance that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to peace in the Russia‑Ukraine conflict, responding to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s open letter proposing direct talks with Vladimir Putin.





The Ukrainian leader’s strongly worded appeal placed personal responsibility on Putin while offering a roadmap for negotiations, including prisoner exchanges and a neutral venue.





At the weekly briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India’s position has been clear and consistent. He emphasised that India continues to focus on dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for the early return of peace, the conclusion of the conflict, and the cessation of hostilities.





He underlined that India always stands on the side of peace, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks that “this is not an era of war.”





Zelenskyy’s open letter of 4 June was both uncompromising and conciliatory. He directly addressed Russia’s leadership, criticising Moscow’s war strategy while proposing direct engagement. He declared that the war was Putin’s personal choice, without a real cause, and warned that history would remember it as such. He reminded Putin that nearly half of his 26 years in power had been spent waging war against Ukraine, and argued that Russia no longer had the money or political capital to sustain loyalty among its citizens.





The Ukrainian President highlighted Russia’s battlefield losses, noting that 63 per cent of casualties were killed compared to 37 per cent wounded, a ratio unsustainable for any modern army.





He stressed that Ukraine does not want a permanent war, insisting that life without war is infinitely better and that Kyiv seeks to achieve that outcome. He pointed to Russia’s repeated postponement of its military objectives, stating that Moscow would not capture Ukrainian regions this year either.





Zelenskyy also underscored Russia’s growing dependence on external allies. He accused Putin of bringing the war onto Russian territory and relying on North Korea’s assistance, marking the first time a Russian leader had turned to Pyongyang. He further noted Russia’s unprecedented dependence on China, describing it as a historic shift. He argued that global sentiment remained firmly supportive of Ukraine, while fatigue was growing with Russia.





In his central appeal, Zelenskyy proposed direct talks with Putin, declaring that the front line should become the starting point for diplomacy. He suggested that an attempt to establish real silence could be the best way to begin dialogue. As a humanitarian gesture, he offered an all‑for‑all exchange of prisoners of war, describing it as a potential prologue to ending the war.





The letter also carried warnings for Russia’s leadership. Zelenskyy cautioned that if Putin did not personally decide to end the war, Ukraine would continue fighting for its existence, while Putin himself would face a struggle for his own survival.





He invoked Russian history, noting that when the nation grows tired, change inevitably follows. He urged Putin not to fear taking the path out of war, insisting that this was the most important step required of him now.





India’s response reflects its balanced diplomatic approach, maintaining dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine while consistently advocating for peaceful resolution. By reaffirming its position at this critical juncture, New Delhi has signalled its continued commitment to promoting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, even as Kyiv intensifies its appeals for direct negotiations.





ANI







