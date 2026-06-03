



India has firmly rejected any suggestion of third-party involvement in resolving its boundary dispute with Nepal. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that bilateral mechanisms already exist to address all aspects of the issue, and that nearly 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated.





The statement came in response to remarks made by Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who recently suggested that China and the United Kingdom should be involved in discussions, citing the historical context of British India’s departure from the region.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the matter is strictly bilateral and that no external parties have any role to play. He noted that while most of the boundary has been settled, unresolved segments remain due to factors such as the shifting course of the Gandak river.





He also highlighted that there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment in demarcated segments, which are currently being mapped jointly by both sides.





Prime Minister Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, had told Nepal’s Parliament that his government was in touch not only with India but also with China and Britain regarding the dispute. He argued that since the problem dates back to the colonial era, Britain should be involved in resolving it. His comments were followed by a statement from Nepal’s Foreign Ministry reiterating the country’s position.





The dispute centres on the territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which India maintains are part of Uttarakhand. Nepal, however, claims them as its own. Shah also acknowledged in his remarks that Nepal has encroached on Indian territories, a rare admission in the ongoing debate. India has consistently rejected Nepal’s claims, describing them as unjustified and not based on historical evidence.





Jaiswal reiterated that India remains committed to resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomacy, but stressed that the involvement of third parties is neither necessary nor acceptable.





He underlined that bilateral mechanisms are sufficient to address the complexities of the boundary dispute, and that both countries must continue to work together to resolve the matter peacefully.





PTI







