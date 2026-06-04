



India’s government has cushioned households and businesses from the full brunt of the West Asia oil shock by limiting fuel price hikes, effectively creating an implicit subsidy.





Gita Gopinath, former IMF Deputy Managing Director, has praised this shield but urged a shift toward targeted support for vulnerable groups as oil prices remain elevated and growth risks intensify.





The government’s decision not to fully pass on the surge in international crude oil prices to consumers has acted as a stabilising measure.





Retail fuel prices have risen only moderately compared to the steep climb in global benchmarks, ensuring that households and companies are not overwhelmed by sudden cost escalations. Gopinath described this restraint as an implicit subsidy, noting that India’s pass‑through of global oil prices has been far lower than in many other economies.





This has provided immediate relief to consumers and businesses, helping sustain demand and preventing sharper inflationary pressures.





She emphasised, however, that while shielding consumers is beneficial in the short term, broad‑based subsidies can distort the economy. Instead, she recommended that future policy should allow more of the global price increase to filter through, while simultaneously deploying targeted support.





Vulnerable households, small businesses, and sectors most exposed to energy costs should receive direct assistance. This approach would ensure relief reaches those who need it most, while avoiding inefficiencies created by artificially low fuel prices across the board.





Gopinath warned that elevated oil prices are likely to persist well into next year, with crude expected to remain above $100 per barrel for months before easing. This prolonged shock could trim India’s GDP growth closer to 6 per cent, below the IMF’s earlier forecast of 6.5 per cent.





Higher energy costs are already weighing on consumption and investment, while the rupee faces pressure from rising import bills. She cautioned that if tensions in West Asia continue, oil prices could spike further to $120–140 per barrel, dragging global growth down to near 2 per cent and intensifying risks for India.





In this context, she highlighted the importance of structural reforms. Expanding renewable energy, nuclear power, and domestic supply chains would reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. Improving the ease of doing business and attracting investment capital could also help offset external shocks.





She noted that India’s growing role in global trade, including potential agreements with the European Union, could strengthen supply chain resilience and create new opportunities amid shifting global patterns.





Gopinath also pointed to monetary policy challenges. While inflation risks have risen, the Reserve Bank of India has so far kept retail fuel inflation contained due to limited pass‑through.





She suggested that the RBI adopt a cautious, data‑dependent stance, balancing inflationary pressures against the need to support growth. A premature tightening could stifle recovery, while delayed action might allow inflation expectations to rise.





Her remarks underline a dual strategy: immediate cushioning through limited fuel price hikes, and longer‑term resilience through targeted support and structural reforms.





India’s ability to navigate the crisis will depend on striking this balance—shielding consumers without undermining fiscal discipline, and building domestic strength to withstand external volatility.





ANI







