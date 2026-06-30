



The Indian Army has firmly rejected recent media reports alleging encroachment by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh and the establishment of camps in the region.





In a statement issued on Monday, the Army described such claims as incorrect and without basis, emphasising that no such activity has taken place along the sensitive frontier.





The Army clarified that it had observed certain reports in a section of the media suggesting fresh incursions by Chinese forces. It categorically stated that these reports were unfounded and did not reflect the actual situation on the ground. The rebuttal was intended to dispel speculation and reassure the public about the stability of the border.





India and China recently held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs in Beijing. The Ministry of External Affairs later described the discussions as constructive and forward-looking, underscoring the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.





Both sides reviewed the situation in the border areas and expressed satisfaction with the measures taken to sustain stability. This progress has enabled gradual normalisation of bilateral relations, which had been strained in recent years due to tensions along the Line of Actual Control.





The Indian Army’s statement comes at a time when diplomatic and military-level contacts between the two countries are being maintained through established mechanisms. These engagements are seen as crucial in preventing misunderstandings and ensuring that border management remains effective.





The denial of encroachment reports also highlights the importance of accurate information in sensitive security matters. The Army’s clarification reinforces the message that the situation in Arunachal Pradesh remains under control and that peace-building efforts are continuing in line with recent diplomatic exchanges.





Agencies







