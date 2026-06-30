



India’s missile arsenal has expanded significantly, combining battlefield validation with rising exports to enhance its global profile.





The trio of Agni, Pralay, and BrahMos represents a layered capability. Agni provides nuclear deterrence with ranges extending up to 8,000 kilometres and multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology.





Pralay fills the tactical gap with a manoeuvrable, hard-to-intercept conventional strike option designed for battlefield disruption. BrahMos, jointly developed with Russia, delivers supersonic precision strikes across land, sea, and air platforms, and its combat use has demonstrated operational credibility.





Exports have become a central pillar of India’s defence diplomacy. The Philippines signed a $375 million deal in 2022 for coastal defence batteries, followed by Vietnam’s $629 million contract, which includes missiles, training, and logistics support.





Indonesia is close to finalising its own agreement, while talks with the UAE could open Gulf markets. Interest from Saudi Arabia and Brazil signals India’s reach beyond Asia.





Analysts note that while India does not declare these exports as part of an anti-China doctrine, many buyers face China-related security challenges, aligning commercial sales with strategic interests.





Battlefield credibility has been crucial in boosting demand. Operation Sindoor in May 2025 showcased Indian systems in combat.





The Akash air defence system neutralised aerial threats, while BrahMos struck high-value targets with precision. Experts argue that such operational performance is a stronger sales argument than technical specifications alone, enhancing confidence in Indian-made weapons across Southeast Asia, Africa, and other regions. This validation has become central to India’s pitch in the global arms market.





India’s missile program began in 1982 under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. Over four decades, it has evolved into a diversified arsenal. The Agni series underpins nuclear deterrence, Pralay offers tactical conventional strike capability, and BrahMos provides precision supersonic conventional strikes.





Operation Sindoor marked the first combat use of BrahMos, cementing its reputation as a decisive weapon system. Together, these systems illustrate India’s transition from a developmental programme to a mature, multi-tiered missile force.





India’s defence exports now extend beyond missiles. Systems such as Akash, Pinaka rocket launchers, radars, artillery, patrol vessels, and aerospace components form a credible export basket.





Opportunities exist to expand this footprint further, with retired Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda noting that India’s growing portfolio strengthens its position in the global arms market. The combination of battlefield validation and diversified offerings enhances India’s credibility as a defence exporter.





Looking ahead, India’s missile strategy presents multiple scenarios. In the short term, battlefield-proven systems and a growing export list could accelerate deals and deepen strategic ties. Over the longer term, sustaining momentum will require stronger after-sales support, end-use monitoring, and indigenous production of critical components to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.





A counterfactual scenario could see India pivot from opportunistic sales to a formal export doctrine, balancing strategic alignment with market expansion to shape regional security orders. Such a doctrine would institutionalise India’s role as a net security provider while embedding its systems into the defence ecosystems of partner nations.





India’s missile arsenal, combining nuclear deterrence, tactical strike capability, and supersonic precision, has become both a technological achievement and a diplomatic instrument.





Exports, battlefield validation, and diversification have elevated India’s profile, positioning it as a credible player in shaping regional and global security dynamics.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







