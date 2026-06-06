



The Indian Navy has taken a decisive step towards strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing by inviting domestic industry partners to design and produce 80 mm aero rockets for its MiG‑29K fleet, according to a report in India Today.





This initiative is part of a broader strategy to replace imported ammunition with locally developed systems, aligning with the long‑term objective of achieving complete self‑reliance in defence by 2047.





An Expression of Intent was issued last week, calling upon Indian defence firms to participate in the development and production of these rockets, which are currently sourced from foreign suppliers.





The 80 mm aero rocket is an unguided air‑to‑ground weapon deployed from MiG‑29K/KUB carrier‑based fighters, the backbone of naval aviation aboard INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.





These Russian‑origin twin‑engine aircraft form the strike force of India’s carrier battle groups, and the move to indigenise their ammunition reflects a strategic shift towards autonomy in critical systems.





The rockets are launched from B8M‑1 pod launchers and are capable of penetrating armoured vehicles while dispersing lethal fragments against softer targets such as radar stations, parked aircraft and enemy personnel.





The Navy has outlined plans to procure 273 live rockets and 2,400 practice rounds once prototypes are successfully developed and tested, with induction targeted for 2026–27. At present, the Navy operates around 42 MiG‑29K fighters, making the requirement both urgent and operationally significant.





The specifications detailed in the EoI are stringent. The rocket must have a service life of at least 15 years and function reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from –60°C to +60°C, ensuring deployment in diverse environments from high‑altitude cold regions to tropical maritime theatres.





Each rocket should weigh 11.3 kg, measure 1.54 metres in length and achieve a speed of 600 metres per second. Operational effectiveness is defined by a firing range of 1.3 km to 4 km, with a 0.9‑kg explosive warhead capable of penetrating 400 mm of armour at a direct angle.





Upon detonation, the warhead must generate at least 400 metal fragments weighing approximately 3 grams each, maximising lethality against dispersed targets.





Further requirements include full sealing for operations at altitudes up to 20,000 metres and certification for use from aircraft flying at heights of up to 17,500 metres.





A practice version of the rocket, identical in flight characteristics but without a warhead, has also been mandated to support pilot training. The Navy emphasised that its current inventory of 80 mm rockets is entirely imported, with no indigenous source available, underscoring the importance of this programme.





Companies seeking to participate must demonstrate robust research and development capabilities, testing and proof facilities, and sufficient financial capacity to undertake the design and development of military‑grade aero rockets.





The Navy has stipulated that all sub‑assemblies must be indigenously developed, with no reliance on foreign OEMs, ensuring complete domestic ownership of the system.





This initiative is consistent with India’s wider defence modernisation drive, which has seen similar pushes for indigenisation across missile systems, artillery, and aerospace platforms.





By targeting a relatively small but operationally vital munition such as the 80 mm rocket, the Navy is signalling its intent to close gaps in indigenous capability at every level, from strategic missiles to tactical air‑to‑ground weapons.





The program also offers opportunities for Indian industry to develop expertise in precision engineering, energetic materials and aerospace integration, strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.





Agencies







