



A task group of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Udaygiri, INS Taragiri and INS Kavaratti, arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on 22 June for a three‑day goodwill visit. The arrival underscores the growing defence cooperation and naval exchanges between Vietnam and India, reflecting the steady expansion of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





INS Udaygiri and INS Taragiri berthed at Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi International Port, while INS Kavaratti docked later at Saigon Port to join the programme. The visiting contingent is led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and includes 610 officers and sailors, marking a significant deployment of Indian naval strength in support of regional friendship.





The welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives from Vietnam’s military, diplomatic agencies and Ho Chi Minh City authorities. Officers and sailors from both sides posed for group photographs, symbolising the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect that underpins the bilateral relationship.





During the visit, Indian naval personnel will participate in a wide range of professional, cultural and community engagement activities. These include a wreath‑laying ceremony in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, courtesy calls on Ho Chi Minh City leaders and the Command of Naval Region 2, joint yoga demonstrations aboard the ships, and tours of historical and cultural sites. Professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy are also planned, reinforcing operational cooperation.





The two navies are expected to conduct joint exercises at sea, share operational experience and engage in cultural and sporting activities. These initiatives are designed to strengthen mutual understanding, build trust and enhance interoperability between the forces, contributing to regional maritime security.





The warships will depart Ho Chi Minh City on 24 June and continue their voyage to Sattahip Naval Base in Thailand, furthering India’s naval outreach in Southeast Asia. This deployment highlights India’s commitment to deepening maritime partnerships across the Indo‑Pacific.





Vietnam and India elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016. Since then, cooperation has steadily expanded across defence, maritime security, trade, energy, education and people‑to‑people exchanges.





Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar, with regular high‑level exchanges, training programmes, naval visits, capacity‑building initiatives and collaboration in maritime security forming the backbone of closer ties.





The visit of INS Udaygiri, INS Taragiri and INS Kavaratti thus represents not only a gesture of goodwill but also a tangible demonstration of India’s resolve to strengthen defence and security cooperation with Vietnam. It reflects the shared vision of both nations in promoting peace, stability and freedom of navigation in the Indo‑Pacific region.





Agencies







