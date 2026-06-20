



MIDHANI has achieved a landmark breakthrough by indigenously producing armour-grade aluminium alloy wide plates for defence applications, marking the first time such materials have been processed within India.





This development significantly reduces import dependence and strengthens India’s self-reliance in strategic defence materials.





Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Miniratna Category-I Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has successfully processed high-strength aluminium alloys of the 7XXX series for armour applications.





These alloys, based on Aluminium-Zinc-Magnesium compositions, were forged and rolled into wide plates measuring approximately 23 x 1350 x 4500 mm. The plates conform to stringent dimensional and performance parameters required for defence platforms.





In earlier developmental efforts, MIDHANI had also rolled wider plates of the 2XXX series aluminium alloy, achieving dimensions of 8 x 2800 x 12000 mm. With its current facilities, the company can roll plates up to 3000 mm in width, giving India a unique technological edge in producing wide hard aluminium alloy plates for strategic defence use.





Until now, wide armour-grade plates made from these alloys were largely imported to meet domestic requirements. The indigenous development of both 2XXX and 7XXX series plates establishes a first-of-its-kind capability in India, ensuring critical materials are produced domestically. This achievement directly supports the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthens the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The milestone expands MIDHANI’s portfolio of advanced materials for defence and strategic sectors. It reinforces the company’s position as India’s premier manufacturer of special metals and alloys, providing a reliable domestic source of armour materials for future defence platforms.





The development is expected to benefit programs involving armoured vehicles, naval applications, and aerospace platforms where lightweight yet high-strength armour is essential.





This achievement also reflects MIDHANI’s continued focus on innovation and technological excellence. By mastering the forging and rolling of hard aluminium alloys, the company has positioned itself as a critical contributor to India’s long-term defence modernisation and strategic autonomy.





The availability of indigenous armour-grade aluminium alloy plates will enhance the resilience of India’s supply chain and reduce vulnerabilities associated with global imports.





ANI







