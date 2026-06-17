NIBE Limited has strongly refuted allegations against its Suryastra (PULS) rocket launcher system, insisting that the platform fully meets Indian Army requirements and has successfully passed rigorous trials.





The company dismissed claims of “Screwdriver Giri” as baseless, emphasising its phased indigenisation strategy and advanced domestic manufacturing infrastructure.





NIBE Limited, headquartered in Pune, issued a formal clarification yesterday in response to an article published by Bharat Shakti that criticised the procurement of the Suryastra system.





The article had described the 300 km Universal Rocket Launching System as “Screwdriver Giri” and questioned the integrity of the fast-track procurement process. NIBE categorically rejected these assertions, calling them defamatory and misleading.





The company stressed that the derogatory label “Screwdriver Giri” reflects a misunderstanding of modern Technology Collaboration Agreements and phased indigenisation. While the initial architecture of the system was developed under a March 2025 global partnership agreement, NIBE highlighted that production is firmly rooted in domestic development.





To reinforce this, the firm has established a 200-acre integrated Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra, which houses facilities for core engineering, indigenous structural integration, 155mm ammunition plants, and advanced rocket component localisation.





This, NIBE argued, demonstrates its commitment to building a permanent high-tech industrial base in India rather than serving as a mere assembly point.





On procurement, NIBE clarified that the Indian Army signed a ₹293 crore contract in January 2026 strictly under the Emergency Procurement framework authorised by the Defence Acquisition Council.





These provisions are designed to eliminate bureaucratic delays and rapidly close operational gaps at sensitive borders. The company emphasised that the process complied with all stringent legal, financial, and procedural audits mandated under the emergency procurement ceiling.





Addressing performance concerns, NIBE confirmed that the Suryastra system successfully completed technical evaluations on 18 and 19 May 2026 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The 150 km tactical variant achieved a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 1.5 metres, while the 300 km deep-strike variant recorded a CEP of 2.0 metres. These figures place the system among the most accurate long-range guided rocket artillery platforms globally, countering rumours of trial failures.





The company also underscored that the Suryastra project is central to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





By combining indigenous structural integration with advanced localisation of rocket components, NIBE aims to ensure that India develops a sustainable and independent defence industrial base. The firm noted that its contributions equip the armed forces with state-of-the-art long-range launchers capable of providing superiority over adversaries.





Financially, NIBE reaffirmed that its defence order book remains robust, with the Suryastra system validated against 100% of the Indian Army’s technical and operational standards. This assurance stabilises market sentiment and protects its multi-crore defence contracts, reinforcing institutional confidence in the company’s capabilities.





In conclusion, NIBE Limited has positioned the Suryastra system not only as a technological leap in India’s rocket artillery but also as a symbol of genuine indigenisation and strategic autonomy. By refuting allegations and presenting verified performance data, the company has sought to safeguard its reputation and reaffirm its role in strengthening India’s defence preparedness.





Agencies



