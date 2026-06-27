



Iran has sharply condemned the joint US-Gulf Cooperation Council statement issued in Manama on 25 June 2026, branding it “interventionist, irresponsible and provocative”.





Tehran’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington and its Gulf allies of distorting regional realities and warned against continued belligerent behaviour, particularly over nuclear restrictions, missiles, drones, and proxy groups.





Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement through state broadcaster IRIB, rejecting the positions outlined in the communique by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who chaired the GCC Ministerial Council. The statement described the joint declaration as provocative and warned that such behaviour would destabilise the region further.





The US-GCC meeting in Manama brought together foreign ministers from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Their joint statement welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed on 17 June between Washington and Tehran, which was aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia. However, they stressed that negotiations must continue towards a permanent cessation of hostilities and reaffirmed the shared objective of preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.





The ministers also emphasised the need to address what they termed the “full spectrum of threats” linked to Iran. These included its ballistic missile programme, drone capabilities, and support for regional proxy groups. They underlined that lasting regional peace and security required confronting these issues comprehensively.





The communique further rejected any Iranian attempts to impose tolls or fees in the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that free and unrestricted navigation was essential to both regional and global security. This directly challenged Tehran’s recent moves to assert control over the strategic waterway, which remains a vital artery for global energy supplies.





Beyond nuclear and maritime concerns, the statement also touched upon Lebanon. It asserted that full Lebanese sovereignty could not be achieved while non-state armed groups retained military capabilities outside the authority of the Lebanese state. This was a clear reference to Hezbollah, which is aligned with Iran. The ministers called for the disarmament of such groups and reaffirmed support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.





The statement welcomed ongoing bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, aimed at creating conditions for a lasting peace and security agreement. This inclusion highlighted the broader regional dimension of the US-GCC stance, linking Iran’s influence to conflicts beyond its borders.





Iran, however, dismissed the communique as an attempt to impose external agendas on the region. Tehran argued that the statement repeated American and Israeli positions and ignored the realities of regional dynamics. The Foreign Ministry warned that continued interventionist behaviour would only exacerbate tensions and undermine prospects for peace.





The timing of the statement is significant, coming just days after the US-Israeli war on Iran and amid fragile attempts to stabilise West Asia. Tehran views the US-GCC declaration as part of a wider strategy to isolate Iran diplomatically while constraining its military and nuclear capabilities.





Iranian officials have consistently argued that such pressure tactics are counterproductive and will not force the country into submission.





The episode underscores the deep divisions between Iran and its Gulf neighbours, as well as Washington’s determination to rally regional allies against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence. With negotiations still ongoing, the sharp rhetoric from both sides suggests that achieving a permanent settlement remains a distant prospect.





ANI







