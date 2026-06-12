



Iran has strongly condemned the recent United States attacks on Indian commercial vessels that resulted in the deaths of at least three Indian sailors.





The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, described the strikes as “armed robbery and state piracy,” accusing Washington of undermining global peace and security.





He extended condolences to the families of the deceased sailors and expressed solidarity with the Indian people and government. In his statement, Baghaei urged the international community to hold the United States accountable for what he termed lawless conduct that endangers freedom of navigation and threatens international stability.





In a post on X, Baghaei reiterated that the attacks were brutal and deliberate, highlighting that they had directly targeted Indian commercial vessels. He emphasised that such actions were clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of coercion and piracy at sea.





His remarks reflect Tehran’s broader narrative of opposing US military operations in the Gulf region, particularly those linked to the blockade imposed on Iran-related shipping. Iran has consistently argued that Washington’s actions are destabilising one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies transit.





Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had condemned the attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. The vessel carried 24 Indian crew members, of whom 21 were rescued, while three remained missing.





The MEA confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The ministry described the incident as deeply worrisome, linking it to the broader conflict in the Middle East that has increasingly spilled into maritime domains.





India reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution. The MEA stressed that peace and stability must return to the region to safeguard international commerce and navigation.





New Delhi has consistently opposed attacks on merchant shipping, noting that Indian nationals form a significant part of the global maritime workforce and are repeatedly placed in harm’s way due to the escalating conflict. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, India warned, must end to restore free and unimpeded passage through international waterways in accordance with international law.





The incident underscores the growing risks faced by Indian seafarers in the Gulf region, where nearly ten million Indian citizens live and work. India’s trade and energy supply chains are heavily dependent on stability in the area, and any disruption has serious consequences for its economy.





The deaths of Indian sailors in the latest attack have added urgency to New Delhi’s diplomatic efforts, as it seeks to balance relations with both Washington and Tehran while protecting its nationals and economic interests.





The confrontation also highlights the broader geopolitical struggle in the Gulf, where US enforcement of maritime blockades and Iran’s retaliatory actions have created a volatile environment for civilian vessels.





ANI







