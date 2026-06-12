



Bangalore-based defence technology start-up ArthX has delivered TARKSH, an indigenous drone-based dry-fire training system, to the Indian Army.





This marks a significant step in strengthening simulation-based training and enhancing combat readiness without the need for live ammunition. The system is designed to improve marksmanship and tactical proficiency, allowing soldiers to practise weapon handling and battlefield manoeuvres in a safe, controlled environment.





By eliminating the dependence on live rounds, TARKSH reduces costs, enhances safety, and enables repeated drills that sharpen accuracy and discipline.





The delivery of TARKSH reflects the Army’s broader push to adopt cutting-edge indigenous technological solutions. Simulation-based training is increasingly being integrated into the Army’s doctrine, ensuring that troops remain battle-ready while conserving resources.





The system provides realistic operational scenarios, enabling soldiers to rehearse combat engagements and refine their skills under conditions that closely mimic actual battlefield environments. This approach aligns with the Army’s transformation strategy, where modern training systems are seen as essential to preparing personnel for contemporary and future conflicts.





ArthX’s innovation underscores Bangalore's growing role as a hub for military technology and drone development. The city has become a focal point for start-ups and enterprises working on advanced defence solutions, ranging from unmanned aerial systems to AI-driven combat technologies.





TARKSH adds to this ecosystem by bridging the gap between traditional training methods and modern simulation platforms. Its indigenous design also strengthens India’s self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on imported training systems and ensuring that future requirements can be met domestically.





The Indian Army’s adoption of TARKSH complements other indigenous drone solutions currently being inducted. These include FPV drones for tactical reconnaissance, swarm drone systems for coordinated battlefield operations, and UAV-based payload delivery mechanisms for logistics and combat support.





Together, these innovations are reshaping the Army’s operational capabilities, embedding unmanned systems into both training and frontline missions. The integration of such platforms reflects a doctrinal shift where drones and simulation systems are becoming as vital to a soldier’s toolkit as conventional weapons.





This milestone also highlights the increasing role of private enterprises and start-ups in India’s defence modernisation. By delivering TARKSH, ArthX demonstrates the scalability of indigenous solutions and the ability of local firms to meet the Army’s evolving needs.





The system not only enhances training efficiency but also contributes to the creation of a robust domestic defence innovation ecosystem. As India continues to invest in indigenous technologies, platforms like TARKSH will play a decisive role in shaping the future of military preparedness and operational excellence.





Agencies







