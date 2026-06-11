



CSIR-NAL has confirmed that Pioneer Clean Amps is the production partner for the indigenous HANSA-3 (NG) trainer aircraft, while the SARAS Mk-2 program remains in the design phase with critical configuration changes expected to be finalised soon.





This marks a significant step in India’s push for self-reliance in aviation training and regional connectivity.





The CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) Director, Abhay A Pashilkar, announced that the organisation has already tied up with a production partner for the HANSA-3 (NG) trainer aircraft. Work is actively underway to bring this next-generation two-seater trainer into large-scale production.





Pioneer Clean Amps, the identified partner, has been collaborating with CSIR-NAL for nearly a year on pilot training initiatives. The company is establishing a ₹150 crore facility at Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, capable of producing up to 100 aircraft annually, signalling a major boost to India’s indigenous aviation ecosystem.





The HANSA-3 (NG) is designed specifically for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training, addressing the growing demand for trained pilots in India. Currently, there are about 38 Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) in the country, but the Ministry of Civil Aviation aims to expand this number to 70 or more in the coming years.





With India needing to train more than 400 pilots annually, the HANSA-3 (NG) will play a crucial role in reducing dependence on foreign trainer aircraft and enabling aspiring pilots to complete their training domestically.





The aircraft’s earlier version was developed nearly two decades ago but saw limited production due to fewer training organisations at the time. The new version, however, is expected to meet the requirements of both existing and upcoming FTOs.





On the SARAS MK-2 program, Pashilkar clarified that the aircraft remains in the design phase. The configuration has been changed, and the critical design phase is expected to be completed within a month. Once this milestone is achieved, production of parts will commence.





The SARAS MK-2 is a 19-seat multi-role light transport aircraft intended to strengthen India’s regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme. It will feature advanced technologies such as a pressurised cabin, digital avionics, glass cockpit, autopilot, and command-by-wire flight controls, making it suitable for both civilian and military operations.





The aircraft is expected to reduce reliance on imported short-haul passenger aircraft and support India’s ambition to become a global aviation hub.





Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has previously highlighted that India will require nearly 30,000 pilots over the next 15–20 years, underscoring the importance of indigenous aircraft like the HANSA-3 (NG).





He also emphasised that the SARAS MK-2 will be critical in expanding regional connectivity and reducing operational costs for airlines. Together, these programs reflect India’s broader strategy of achieving self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing and meeting the demands of a rapidly growing aviation sector.





The collaboration between CSIR-NAL and Pioneer Clean Amps exemplifies the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that indigenous technologies power the next phase of growth in aviation.





By producing trainer and transport aircraft domestically, India is not only addressing immediate pilot training needs but also laying the foundation for long-term aerospace competitiveness.





PTI







