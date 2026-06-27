



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has announced that it has directly targeted United States military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas.





The official statement was carried by IRNA News Agency late on Friday, underscoring a sharp escalation in hostilities despite ongoing negotiations.





Ebrahim Azizi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, declared that Washington has shown no commitment to the ceasefire framework. He argued that the blame game no longer works and accused the United States of deliberately striking Iran in the middle of negotiations.





In a strongly worded post on X, Azizi described the American President as failed and reckless, insisting that such violations of the ceasefire would inevitably lead to retreat and regret for the United States.





US Vice President JD Vance responded firmly, stating that Iran had signed a ceasefire agreement and that Washington had honoured it. He emphasised that if Tehran had disagreements about how the memorandum of understanding was being applied, it could resolve them through dialogue rather than violence. His message was unambiguous: violence would be met with violence.





Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. He hailed the accord as historic, noting that while more work remained, it represented meaningful progress towards peace, prosperity, and coexistence in the region. His remarks highlighted Washington’s parallel diplomatic efforts even as military tensions with Iran intensified.





Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official military spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates both the IRGC and the regular Iranian army, warned that Iran’s response to the latest US attack would be unprecedented. His cryptic statement, “You must look to the sky,” suggested that Tehran may be preparing aerial or missile-based retaliation, raising fears of a wider escalation.





This latest cycle of confrontation comes against the backdrop of fragile negotiations and competing diplomatic initiatives. While Washington seeks to consolidate regional peace through agreements such as the Israel-Lebanon framework, Tehran continues to frame its military actions as defensive responses to American aggression.





The rhetoric from both sides underscores the widening gulf between diplomatic overtures and battlefield realities, leaving the ceasefire framework increasingly tenuous.





ANI







