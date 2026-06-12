



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised the issue of Statehood during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 June 2026.





The discussion centred on the restoration of Statehood, which remains a core demand of the National Conference (NC), the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir.





Mr Abdullah emphasised that the early return of Statehood was essential for political stability and democratic representation in the region. He also highlighted matters concerning the economy, the pace of development, and the promotion of tourism, noting that these areas required urgent attention and support from the Union Government.





The NC has announced plans to stage a protest in Delhi on the first day of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to press for the restoration of Statehood.





Mr Abdullah, in a post on X, confirmed that he had discussed these issues with the Prime Minister and reiterated the importance of accelerating economic growth, strengthening connectivity, generating employment, expanding infrastructure, and enhancing public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir.





He also congratulated Mr Modi for completing 12 uninterrupted years in office, acknowledging the continuity of leadership at the national level.





An official spokesman stated that the Chief Minister underscored the need for sustained assistance from the Government of India to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir could achieve its developmental goals. The emphasis was placed on infrastructure expansion, job creation, and welfare measures, which are seen as vital for the region’s progress. Mr Abdullah’s intervention reflects the NC’s determination to keep the demand for Statehood at the forefront of political discourse.





Earlier in the day, NC president Farooq Abdullah addressed a gathering in Srinagar, where he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a constitutional struggle for the restoration of Statehood and rights. He stressed that all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were united on this demand, describing unity as the need of the hour.





On the planned protest in Delhi, he clarified that the NC did not intend to invite any party formally, but welcomed those who wished to join. He argued that the Lieutenant Governor, appointed by Delhi, currently holds most of the powers that should rightly belong to the elected government, thereby undermining democratic governance in the region.





Farooq Abdullah further remarked that the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir would remain unstable until the commitments made at the time of the region’s Accession to India were honoured.





He recalled that Jammu and Kashmir had joined India under certain conditions, and insisted that those conditions should be reviewed and respected. He maintained that honouring these commitments was essential to restoring trust and stability in the region.





The demand for Statehood has been a persistent issue since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and downgraded it to a Union Territory.





Political parties across the spectrum have repeatedly called for the restoration of Statehood, arguing that it is necessary for democratic accountability and effective governance. The NC’s renewed push, combined with its planned protest in Delhi, signals a fresh phase in the ongoing struggle for constitutional and political rights in Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







