



Mumbai-based Manastu Space has successfully developed and space-tested its VYOM-2U green propulsion system, a modular plug-and-play solution designed to manoeuvre satellites up to 100 kilograms, marking a major step in India’s sustainable space technology sector.





he system has already achieved TRL-8 status after in-orbit validation on ISRO’s PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform.





The VYOM-2U propulsion system is an advanced monopropellant thruster powered by Manastu’s proprietary MS289 fuel blend. This unique formulation combines hydrogen peroxide with alcohol and specialised additives, offering a non-toxic, non-carcinogenic alternative to hydrazine.





The fuel decomposes cleanly into steam and carbon dioxide, ensuring safe handling and environmentally responsible combustion.





The system is equipped with a 1 Newton thruster, capable of supporting a wide range of orbital manoeuvres including orbit insertion, altitude adjustments, collision avoidance, formation flying, and de-orbiting.





It is designed for small satellite platforms ranging from 5U to 24U+, making it particularly suitable for the rapidly expanding CubeSat and microsatellite market.





During its in-orbit demonstration aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C60 POEM-4 mission, VYOM-2U completed over 700 seconds of cumulative firing. This included a continuous 360-second burn and more than 20 successful restarts, proving its endurance and reliability.





The first firing took place on 31 December, when the thruster tilted the 1,408-kilogram POEM-4 platform by 24 degrees using 1 Newton of thrust. This achievement validated the system’s ability to deliver precise and repeatable performance in real orbital conditions.





The propulsion unit incorporates an advanced combustion chamber optimised for MS289, ensuring maximum energy output and fuel efficiency. It also features a high-temperature ceramic catalyst operating at 1,400°C, which rapidly decomposes hydrogen peroxide to ignite the alcohol fuel. This innovation guarantees high thrust efficiency, long-term mission reliability, and safe operations.





Manastu Space has positioned VYOM-2U as a cost-effective and agile solution for satellite operators. Its modular design allows easy integration into diverse spacecraft architectures, while its green propellant reduces operational risks and regulatory hurdles associated with toxic fuels. The system’s plug-and-play capability further simplifies deployment, enabling faster mission readiness.





The successful qualification of VYOM-2U underscores India’s growing role in the global space economy. By offering sustainable propulsion technologies, Manastu Space is addressing critical challenges such as space debris mitigation and precision orbital manoeuvring.





This aligns with India’s broader strategy of fostering private participation in space and building indigenous capabilities for future missions.





The company’s portfolio also includes other propulsion systems such as Sharanga for CubeSats up to 50 kilograms, I-Booster for satellites up to 500 kilograms, and GP-LAM for launch vehicle upper stages. Together, these solutions form a comprehensive ecosystem of green propulsion technologies tailored to different mission requirements.





With VYOM-2U now validated in orbit, Manastu Space is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting upcoming satellite missions, both domestic and international. Its achievement represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards sustainable and scalable space mobility.





Agencies







