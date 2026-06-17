



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully completed a series of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence tests that mark a significant leap in the country’s ability to intercept long-range ballistic missile threats.





These trials validated interceptors capable of neutralising missiles with ranges approaching 5,000 kilometres, placing India among a select group of nations with indigenous defensive systems against Intermediate-Range and limited Intercontinental Ballistic Missile threats.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system was demonstrated, with interceptors engaging their targets successfully. The maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range was also conducted, strengthening India’s strategic defence capabilities. Senior officials of DRDO and the Defence Forces witnessed the trials, which showcased technologies designed to counter emerging missile threats.





India’s Phase-I Ballistic Missile Defence architecture already provides limited operational deployment around strategic urban centres such as Delhi and Mumbai, covering threats up to 2,000 kilometres. Phase-II now extends this spectrum to higher-speed, higher-altitude and longer-range categories, fundamentally altering India’s deterrence posture against regional missile trajectories.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the tests as validation of critical technologies supporting a multi-layered national shield.





The program reflects India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with indigenous development of guidance algorithms, kill vehicles, propulsion systems, radars and command architectures.





A key milestone was the AD-1 interceptor engaging live ballistic missile targets launched by India’s Strategic Forces Command, rather than dummy surrogates, thereby enhancing operational credibility.





India’s emerging defensive grid integrates land-based interceptors, sea-based sensors, long-range radars and low-latency communication networks into a unified command ecosystem. Limited serial production of the AD-1 interceptor began in 2025, signalling a transition from development to deployment. The rapid testing tempo indicates India’s intent to accelerate operationalisation amid growing regional missile inventories.





Phase-II expands defensive coverage to 5,000-kilometre-class threats, including Intermediate-Range and selected Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. The Swordfish Long Range Tracking Radar remains central, enabling earlier detection and faster engagement sequencing. Sea-based sensors complement land-based assets, extending coverage across maritime approaches. Mission Control Centres with low-latency communications ensure rapid transmission of target data during compressed timelines.





The AD-1 interceptor is the centrepiece of Phase-II, combining long-range interception with dual-role flexibility against ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft. It uses a two-stage solid-propellant configuration, operating across both exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric environments.





The AD-2 interceptor is being developed for even longer-range threats, together forming a layered interception matrix. This architecture increases interception opportunities against manoeuvring threats and reduces reliance on a single terminal engagement.





The maiden AD-1 flight-test in November 2022 validated next-generation interception capability, with multiple subsystems performing across distributed nodes.





The July 2024 end-to-end test integrated land-based radars, sea-based sensors, launch systems and command infrastructure, successfully intercepting a simulated adversary missile. These trials confirmed India’s low-latency communication architecture and network-centric warfare capability.





Naval integration further strengthens survivability, as sea-based sensors and mobile launch platforms complicate enemy targeting. India recognises that fixed land-based infrastructure is vulnerable to saturation attacks, hypersonic glide vehicles and electronic warfare.





The distributed posture extends coverage across maritime approaches and Indo-Pacific corridors, countering China’s expanding missile inventories and Pakistan’s tactical and strategic systems.





The program enhances deterrence stability by complicating adversary confidence in achieving successful first strikes. While performance against saturation attacks remains uncertain, India’s signalling posture is strengthened by accelerating indigenous missile defence maturity. Serial production and deployment planning indicate a move toward persistent operational infrastructure.





India’s emergence with indigenous capability against 5,000-kilometre-class threats introduces a new variable into Asia’s strategic equation. Regional planners may respond with investments in manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles, hypersonic systems and decoys to penetrate defences. This could accelerate offensive missile modernisation cycles. Indigenous production strengthens India’s defence industrial base, reducing dependence on imports restricted by geopolitical conditions.





The commencement of AD-1 serial production highlights priorities of manufacturing scalability, deployment logistics and operational integration. Economic implications are substantial, with interceptor production, radar deployment and command-network expansion requiring billions of dollars in sustained expenditure. Using a benchmark of USD1 equal to RM3.8, a USD2 billion program would represent RM7.6 billion in investment.





India’s expanding missile defence infrastructure reinforces its ambition to establish itself as a technologically advanced Indo-Pacific military power.





As further tests continue and sea-based variants mature, Phase-II will increasingly shape deterrence dynamics, strategic planning and missile warfare calculations across the region.





Agencies







