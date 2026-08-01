



Engine Factory Avadi has successfully completed a 500-hour endurance test of the indigenous UTD-20 engine on 31 July 2026. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen its self-reliance in defence propulsion systems.





The UTD-20 is a six-cylinder, V-type, four-stroke high-speed diesel engine that produces 300 horsepower, equivalent to 220 kilowatts, at 2,600 revolutions per minute.





It is primarily used to power Soviet-designed infantry fighting vehicles such as the BMP-1 and BMP-2, which form the backbone of mechanised infantry units.





The technical specifications of the UTD-20 highlight its robust design. It features a six-cylinder, 120-degree Vee configuration with a four-stroke diesel cycle. The engine delivers a maximum torque of 1,030 Newton-metres, ensuring strong pulling power under demanding battlefield conditions.





With a bore and stroke of 150 millimetres by 150 millimetres, the engine achieves a displacement of 15.9 litres, or 15,900 cubic centimetres. Despite its large displacement, the engine maintains a relatively compact weight of approximately 665 to 667 kilograms. A high-temperature liquid cooling system ensures reliable performance even in extreme operational environments.





The endurance test validates the reliability of this indigenous engine under prolonged operational stress. Completing 500 hours of continuous testing demonstrates its ability to withstand sustained battlefield conditions without compromising performance.





This achievement is particularly important as the BMP-1 and BMP-2 remain widely deployed in the Indian Army, and the availability of a locally manufactured engine reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while ensuring long-term sustainability.





The UTD-20 engine has a wide range of applications beyond the BMP series. It powers variants such as the OT-90 Armoured Personnel Carrier, the BREM-2 recovery vehicle, and the PRP-4MU reconnaissance vehicle.





These platforms rely on the engine’s balance of power, torque, and durability to perform specialised roles in combat and support operations. The indigenous production of the UTD-20 ensures that these vehicles can be maintained and upgraded without logistical challenges associated with imported spares.





The successful endurance test also reflects India’s growing expertise in defence manufacturing. Engine Factory Avadi, under the Ordnance Factory Board, has been steadily expanding its capabilities to produce advanced propulsion systems for armoured vehicles.





The indigenous UTD-20 engine represents a critical step in reducing reliance on foreign technology and strengthening India’s defence industrial base. It also aligns with the broader national program of indigenisation, which aims to equip the armed forces with reliable, locally developed systems.





By achieving this milestone, India has demonstrated its ability to sustain and modernise legacy platforms while simultaneously building capacity for future armoured vehicle programs.





The UTD-20 engine, with its proven endurance and technical reliability, will continue to play a vital role in ensuring the operational readiness of mechanised forces. Its successful testing underscores the importance of indigenous innovation in securing India’s defence preparedness for the challenges of modern warfare.





Agencies







