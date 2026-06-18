



Pakistan has come under sharp international criticism after the International Human Rights Foundation accused authorities of unleashing a violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The organisation reported that more than thirty-two civilians were killed between 8 and 16 June 2026.





The condemnation was issued in a statement shared on X, where the foundation described the actions of Pakistani forces as excessive use of force against demonstrators linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee.





The crisis intensified after the Pakistani authorities designated the JKJAAC as a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws on 5 June. This move was followed by a complete shutdown of internet and mobile networks across the region, deployment of federal paramilitary forces, mass arrests of activists and political leaders, and restrictions on movement into the territory.





According to the foundation, more than one hundred activists and leaders have been arbitrarily detained. Among those arrested was journalist Sohrab Barkat, who was charged under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. His detention has raised serious concerns about press freedom and the broader suppression of freedom of expression in the territory.





The organisation argued that the latest violence is part of a wider pattern of human rights abuses in the region. It recalled earlier crackdowns on JKJAAC-led protests in May 2024 and October 2025, both of which resulted in civilian casualties.





Residents of the region continue to face restrictions on political participation, freedom of assembly, and freedom of association. The foundation stated that these measures are in violation of Pakistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.





The International Human Rights Foundation called upon the Government of Pakistan and the administration in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to immediately halt the use of force against protesters. It demanded the restoration of internet and mobile services, the release of all individuals arbitrarily detained, and the revocation of the ban on the JKJAAC.





The organisation further urged an independent international investigation into the reported civilian deaths and allegations of unlawful killings.





It specifically highlighted the killing of activist Shahzeb Habib, which has become emblematic of the brutality faced by residents of the region.





The criticism from the foundation adds to growing international concern over Pakistan’s handling of unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Human rights groups and observers have increasingly pointed to systemic repression, arbitrary detentions, and the silencing of dissent as evidence of a deteriorating situation that requires urgent global attention.





ANI







