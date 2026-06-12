



Pakistan has publicly voiced unease over India’s expanding strategic capabilities, suggesting that New Delhi’s nuclear arsenal may exceed current estimates.





The statement was issued against the backdrop of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s latest assessment, which placed India’s nuclear stockpile at approximately 190 warheads.





Islamabad’s remarks are notable as they represent a rare admission of the steady enhancement of India’s deterrence architecture across multiple domains.





Pakistan’s Foreign Office highlighted developments such as India’s Canisterisation of missile systems, the expansion of its sea-based nuclear deterrent through nuclear-capable submarines, and the pursuit of longer-range intercontinental ballistic missile systems.





These advancements, according to Islamabad, are contributing to India’s growing operational readiness, thereby strengthening the survivability and maturity of its nuclear triad. The statement effectively acknowledged that India’s deterrence posture is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with improvements in readiness, survivability and reach.





The Foreign Office further argued that India’s actual nuclear arsenal may be larger than SIPRI’s estimates, reflecting growing concern in Islamabad over the pace of New Delhi’s strategic advancements.





Pakistan sought to draw international attention to the issue, urging suppliers of advanced technologies to India to consider the implications of such capabilities on the regional security environment.





It emphasised that the international community should understand the consequences of advanced technologies being incorporated into India’s strategic posture.





For strategic observers, Pakistan’s latest comments are significant less for their criticism and more for what they reveal—an implicit recognition of India’s evolving military and technological capabilities. India has consistently maintained that its nuclear doctrine is based on the principles of credible minimum deterrence and No First Use.





New Delhi has not officially responded to Pakistan’s remarks, but the episode underscores the continuing strategic competition in South Asia and the growing recognition within Pakistan of India’s advancing capabilities.





This development comes at a time when India is modernising its nuclear delivery systems, expanding its sea-based deterrent, and pursuing longer-range strike capabilities. The acknowledgement by Pakistan highlights the shifting balance of power in the region and the increasing complexity of deterrence dynamics.





It also reflects the broader trend of nuclear-armed states investing in survivability, readiness and technological sophistication, even as global efforts to reduce reliance on nuclear weapons appear to be waning.





Agencies







