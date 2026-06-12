



Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine, PNS Hangor, has arrived in Karachi, marking a major milestone in Islamabad’s naval modernisation. India is watching closely as this Chinese-origin platform, equipped with advanced Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), significantly enhances Pakistan’s underwater endurance and stealth, altering the strategic balance in the Arabian Sea.





The arrival of PNS Hangor at Karachi Port represents the operational induction of the first of eight Hangor-class submarines contracted under a 2015 agreement with China.





Four of these boats are being built in China, while the remaining four are under construction at Karachi Shipyard through technology transfer.





The Hangor-class is derived from China’s Type-039A Yuan-class design and incorporates Stirling-cycle AIP systems, enabling longer submerged operations without surfacing to recharge batteries. This capability reduces vulnerability to detection by UAVs, maritime patrol aircraft, and surface vessels, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s sea-denial posture.





The submarine’s arrival was marked by a ceremonial naval reception at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, attended by Vice Admiral Abdul Munib, Commander Pakistan Fleet. Cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy presented a salute, accompanied by a fly-past of PN Z9EC helicopters, underscoring the symbolic and operational importance of the event.





The name “Hangor” honours Pakistan’s naval heritage, recalling the French-built Daphne-class submarine that famously sank an Indian frigate during the 1971 war.





Pakistan’s submarine fleet now comprises five existing boats, including Agosta-class vessels, and will expand to thirteen by 2028 once all Hangor-class units are inducted. Of these, nine will be AIP-equipped, giving Pakistan a formidable undersea force relative to its surface fleet size.





The acquisition, valued at approximately US$4–5 billion, is the largest in Pakistan Navy history and reflects Islamabad’s prioritisation of undersea deterrence despite economic constraints.





India, meanwhile, operates sixteen attack submarines across the Kalvari, Sindhughosh, and Shishumar classes, alongside three strategic nuclear submarines. However, only six Kalvari-class boats are slated to receive DRDO-developed plug-in AIP systems.





India’s submarine modernisation has faced delays, with its 1998 plan to induct 24 conventional submarines by 2030 falling short—only six have been added, while four have been retired.





The long-pending Project-75I tender, worth about ₹70,000 crore, has advanced with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems clearing technical evaluation, but deliveries remain years away.





Project-76, featuring modified DRDO AIP systems, is expected to run in parallel, while Project-77 aims to deliver indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines. India is also considering leasing another Russian nuclear submarine to bridge capability gaps.





Despite these challenges, India retains overwhelming numerical superiority, with nineteen submarines compared to Pakistan’s eventual thirteen. Yet Pakistan’s concentrated deployment in the Arabian Sea, backed by Chinese technology and operational support, complicates India’s anti-submarine warfare environment.





The arrival of PNS Hangor thus signals not just a platform induction but a strategic recalibration, embedding Chinese influence in Pakistan’s naval development and intensifying competition in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







