



US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of military operations in Lebanon, declaring he was “not satisfied” with the pace and conduct of the campaign.





Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Trump asserted that Israel “should have been able to do the job faster” and floated the idea of Syria assuming responsibility for managing Hezbollah.





Trump emphasised that the prolonged hostilities in Lebanon have cast a “negative light” on his recently announced diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. He expressed particular displeasure at an Israeli strike on Beirut that occurred just two hours before the United States was scheduled to finalise its accord with Tehran. The timing, he suggested, undermined Washington’s efforts to consolidate peace with Iran.





The American leader condemned the scale of Israeli bombardments across Lebanon, which have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties. He remarked that Israel was “fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed,” adding that indiscriminate destruction of apartment buildings was unacceptable.





“You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you,” Trump said.





In a striking proposal, Trump suggested that Syrian President Ahmed al‑Sharaa could oversee the containment of Hezbollah more effectively than Israel. He described Sharaa as “very capable” and “very good for me,” claiming that the Syrian leader had protected American interests whenever requested. Trump elaborated that if Israel could not neutralise Hezbollah without inflicting mass civilian casualties, Syria would be able to “do the job.”





The war in Lebanon has become a major obstacle in Washington’s negotiations with Tehran, with Iran insisting that the Lebanese theatre must be integrated into any comprehensive peace framework.





Netanyahu, however, has consistently resisted international appeals for a cessation of hostilities, maintaining a relentless bombing campaign across Lebanon. This divergence has widened the gap between the US administration, which seeks an expedited resolution, and the Israeli government, which remains committed to sustaining military pressure.





The tension escalated further after Trump publicised the breakthrough deal with Iran. Netanyahu responded with a national address, declaring that Israeli forces would not withdraw from occupied territories in Lebanon, Syria, or the Gaza Strip. His statement underscored Israel’s determination to maintain its military presence despite international criticism.





In Lebanon, the Israeli campaign has displaced more than 6,00,000 residents, enforcing a strict ban on their return. Tel Aviv has openly declared its intention to destroy entire towns and villages across southern Lebanon, signalling plans to maintain an indefinite military presence in the occupied territory.





The scale of destruction and displacement has intensified global concern, adding to the friction between Washington and Jerusalem.





Trump’s public reprimand of Netanyahu highlights a growing rift between the two leaders over the trajectory of the conflict. While the US administration prioritises swift resolution and containment, Netanyahu insists on pursuing extended military objectives.





The clash of perspectives underscores the complexity of balancing American diplomatic initiatives with Israeli security imperatives, particularly as civilian suffering in Lebanon continues to mount.





ANI







