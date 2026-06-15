



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a formal invitation to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit India during his state visit to Slovakia, marking a historic moment in bilateral relations. Modi emphasised that the invitation was extended on behalf of 140 crore Indians, expressing delight that Fico had publicly accepted.





This gesture underscored the significance of the visit, which is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.





The invitation was made during joint press statements in Bratislava, where both leaders engaged in wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Fico reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, exploring new avenues in trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture, as well as talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, including the need for reforms in the United Nations.





A landmark outcome of the meeting was the decision to elevate India-Slovakia relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. Modi described this as a reflection of shared trust, common priorities, and a shared vision for the future.





He noted that the implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement would create substantial opportunities in trade, manufacturing, investment, and employment generation, particularly benefiting the youth.





The talks produced several concrete outcomes in emerging and strategic sectors. Agreements and understandings were reached in areas such as digital technologies, defence, cybersecurity, post-quantum technologies, audio-visual creation, mobility, and scientific cooperation, including nuclear energy.





PM Modi highlighted the convergence of views between the two countries on international issues, stressing that India and Slovakia were working closely together on the global stage and agreed that disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully.





In a significant step towards enhancing workforce mobility, Modi announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on labour migration to facilitate the movement of professionals and skilled workers between the two nations. He also confirmed that an MoU on social security would soon be finalised, further strengthening people-to-people ties.





Earlier in the day, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. Prime Minister Fico personally received him, setting the tone for discussions focused on expanding cooperation across diverse sectors and addressing shared priorities. The ceremonial welcome highlighted the importance Slovakia attached to the visit and the growing depth of bilateral relations.





This state visit, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Fico, represents a pivotal moment in India-Slovakia relations. By elevating ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and laying the groundwork for expanded cooperation across strategic sectors, both nations have signalled their commitment to building a robust and future-oriented relationship.





ANI







