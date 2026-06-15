A motorcycle can be seen crossing the inferno after the Super Mushshak aircraft crash

A motorcycle can be seen crossing the inferno after the Super Mushshak aircraft crash

A Pakistan Air Force PAC MFI-395 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training flight on 15 June 2026, resulting in the deaths of both pilots on board.





The Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the identities of the deceased as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the Pakistan Air Force and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.





The crash occurred in an open area after the pilots attempted to steer the aircraft away from populated locations, a move that prevented greater loss of civilian life. Despite these efforts, two civilians sustained minor injuries from falling debris.





The Super Mushshak is a domestically produced trainer aircraft built by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, widely used for basic flight training and light utility roles. It has been considered a reliable platform for pilot instruction, but this incident has raised questions about technical reliability and maintenance standards.





Initial reports suggest a possible technical malfunction as the cause of the accident, though a high-level inquiry has been launched by the Pakistan Air Force to determine the exact circumstances. Investigators are expected to examine flight data, maintenance records, and eyewitness accounts to establish whether systemic issues contributed to the crash.





The tragedy comes just days after another fatal accident involving a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which killed all personnel on board. The back-to-back crashes have intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s military aviation safety record, with analysts pointing to recurring technical faults across different platforms.





The loss of both a PAF officer and a Pakistan Navy officer in this latest incident underscores the joint training and operational integration between the services, and highlights the risks faced by personnel during routine missions.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the sacrifice of the pilots and assuring that the government stands with the armed forces during this difficult time.





The deaths of Flight Lieutenant Abdullah and Lieutenant Abbasi have been described as a significant loss to their respective services, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and defence officials.





The Pakistan Air Force has reiterated its commitment to ensuring flight safety and operational readiness, though the recent spate of accidents has raised concerns about the sustainability of its training and operational programs.





Agencies







