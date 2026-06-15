America’s F-35 program is facing a crisis: a new government report shows that only 25% of jets are fully mission capable, with readiness rates falling sharply despite $1.6 trillion in lifetime costs, as stated in a a report by Hindustan Times.





The Pentagon has launched a $13.7 billion recovery plan, but risks remain high as China’s J-20 fleet expands rapidly.





The F-35 Lightning-II, hailed as the world’s most advanced fighter jet, is struggling to meet operational demands. According to the Government Accountability Office, the fleet’s mission capable rate has dropped from 67% in 2021 to just 44% in 2025, while the full mission capable rate fell from 38% to 25%.





This means that only one in four aircraft can perform all assigned missions, a figure far below the Pentagon’s expectations.





The decline has been attributed to multiple factors. Supply chain bottlenecks, shortages of spare parts, and reliance on contractors have undermined sustainment efforts. Even with billions spent on incentives, contractors failed to deliver readiness improvements.





The GAO noted that incentive fees were often paid despite performance not aligning with service requirements, raising concerns about accountability in the programme.





To address the crisis, the Pentagon has initiated the Global Support Solution Reset, a $13.7 billion plan running through 2031. This includes $8 billion for the Air Force, $3.2 billion for the Navy, and $2.6 billion for the Marine Corps.





The reset aims to improve availability, maintenance, and logistics, but watchdogs warn that industry capacity constraints could derail progress. For example, production delays in critical components such as the aircraft canopy have already contributed to readiness shortfalls.





The financial burden is immense. By the mid-2030s, the U.S. military services are expected to face a $1 billion annual gap between sustainment costs and affordability goals. With over 800 F-35s already in service and 1,700 more planned by the 2040s, the long-term affordability of the programme is in doubt. The GAO stressed that without effective risk mitigation, the reset may fail to achieve its objectives.





Strategically, the timing could not be worse. China’s Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter fleet has surpassed 300 aircraft and is projected to reach 1,000 by 2030, supported by AI-driven production lines.





This expansion enhances Beijing’s ability to enforce its anti-access strategy in the Pacific, particularly around Taiwan. The U.S. now faces the prospect of a peer adversary with a growing stealth force, while its own flagship fighter struggles to remain combat-ready.





The F-35 has been deployed in multiple theatres, including recent operations against Iran, underscoring its importance to U.S. airpower. Yet the readiness crisis raises doubts about whether the jet can fulfil its role as the backbone of America’s air combat capability. Analysts warn that unless the sustainment reset delivers tangible improvements, the U.S. risks losing its technological edge in the face of China’s rapid advances.





The situation highlights a paradox: the world’s most expensive fighter jet program is incapable of consistently performing its missions, even as rivals accelerate their own developments. The coming years will determine whether the F-35 can recover its credibility or remain a cautionary tale of overambition and underperformance.





Agencies







