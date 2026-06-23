



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined that maritime capability is the decisive factor in determining a nation’s economic and strategic influence.





He emphasised that India is preparing itself for this reality, linking development, security and prosperity directly to the seas. He stated that no country can become a major power without maritime prowess, and those with strong naval capabilities enjoy greater economic and strategic weight.





In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata, Mr Modi stressed that India does not wish to remain merely a buyer in the defence sector. He asserted that the armed forces cannot be reduced to a market for global suppliers. Instead, India is determined to build its own capabilities and reduce dependence on imports, thereby strengthening national security and strategic autonomy.





The Prime Minister commissioned the stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the survey vessel INS Sanshodhak and the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray. These frontline platforms represent critical operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.





He noted that India’s journey from the commissioning of INS Vikrant to the present day is not just about adding new warships but about steadily advancing self-reliance in defence production.





Mr Modi highlighted that the commissioning of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak is giving fresh momentum to this journey. He recalled that India was once among the world’s largest defence importers, a dependence that exposed the country to both strategic and security vulnerabilities.





This reliance limited India’s ability to act independently in times of crisis and constrained its influence in the global arena.





He pointed out that since 2014, his government has introduced major policy-level reforms to overcome these challenges. These reforms have been aimed at boosting indigenous defence manufacturing, encouraging private sector participation, and strengthening the domestic industrial base.





The Prime Minister said that over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in recent years, and 45 large naval platforms are currently under construction, reflecting the scale of India’s naval modernisation drive.





This rapid pace of induction underscores India’s determination to build a balanced and powerful fleet capable of safeguarding national interests in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond. The focus on indigenous shipbuilding also aligns with the government’s “Make in India” initiative, which has become a cornerstone of defence industrial policy.





By reducing reliance on imports and fostering domestic innovation, India is positioning itself as a maritime power with both economic resilience and strategic depth.





The commissioning ceremony in Kolkata was not only a demonstration of India’s naval progress but also a reaffirmation of its strategic commitment to securing the Indo-Pacific. As regional maritime competition intensifies, India’s emphasis on indigenous warship construction and rapid fleet expansion is intended to ensure dominance, protect sea lanes, and enhance its influence in global affairs.





Agencies







