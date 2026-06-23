



A massive explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex has killed 13 people, including 12 Indian nationals, and injured 66 others.





The blast occurred during the restart of operations at the Barzan gas facility, which had been shut down since an Iranian attack in March. Authorities insist exports are unaffected, but investigations are underway.





Qatari authorities confirmed that 12 Indians tragically lost their lives in the incident at Ras Laffan on Sunday night. The Indian Embassy in Qatar expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured that support is being extended to those affected.





Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi announced that 13 people in total, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, were killed. He described the event as one of the most tragic losses in Qatar’s energy sector and confirmed that 66 others were injured, though none are in life-threatening condition.





The explosion occurred as workers attempted to restart operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility. The plant had been shut down following an Iranian missile strike in March that caused extensive damage. The restart process was meant to restore domestic gas supplies critical for electricity generation and water desalination.





Authorities initially described the incident as a “technical accident” and ruled out sabotage or hostile action. QatarEnergy confirmed that the fire was contained by emergency response teams and that there was no hazardous leak threatening public safety.





Despite the severity of the blast, Qatar’s Energy Ministry stated that the country’s LNG export capabilities remain unaffected. Saad al-Kaabi stressed that this accident would not disrupt Qatar’s global energy commitments, and the environment was not at risk.





The Barzan plant has a capacity of 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of sales gas per day, supplying local industries, power generation, and desalination plants. It also produces ethane, condensate, LPG, and sulphur for domestic use and export. Ras Laffan Industrial City is one of the world’s largest LNG hubs, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global supply.





The explosion has raised concerns about safety at critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf, particularly given the recent Iranian attacks on facilities in Qatar and neighbouring states. Videos shared on social media showed a massive fireball and thick smoke rising from the site, with the blast reportedly felt as far away as Doha and Bahrain.





Rescue operations are continuing, with authorities searching for missing workers and assessing the full extent of the damage. Investigations have been launched to determine the precise cause of the technical malfunction.





Agencies







