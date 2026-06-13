



Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres, has condemned the attack on the commercial tanker MT Settebello that killed three Indian seafarers.





He stated that the incident had already been denounced by the Secretary‑General of the International Maritime Organisation and emphasised that the United Nations fully supported and seconded that language.





His remarks underscored the gravity of the assault, which has drawn widespread international concern over the safety of maritime traffic in the Gulf region.





The condemnation came amid reports suggesting that a memorandum of understanding for a peace agreement between Tehran and Washington was under discussion. According to these reports, the proposed deal included an extension of the ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.





However, US President Donald Trump rejected these claims, accusing Iran of misrepresenting the contents of the proposed agreement and acting in bad faith. He criticised the Iranian leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct and insisted that the leaked terms bore no relation to the actual written agreement.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the deaths of three sailors. This assertion came despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces.





Trump described the incident as “totally unacceptable” and accused Iran of spreading falsehoods about the peace process. He declared that the terms leaked to the media were fabricated and dismissed Iran’s statements as weak and pathetic.





Trump went further, branding Iran’s leaders as dishonourable and incapable of negotiating in good faith. He also referred to a drone attack allegedly launched by Iran against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, which he said had been rebuffed. He warned that such actions were unacceptable and demanded that Iran change its behaviour quickly. His remarks highlighted the deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran, even as diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution to the crisis.





Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing multiple diplomatic sources, that the memorandum between the US and Iran was expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland.





The proposed agreement envisaged a 60‑day ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing. It also included provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing transit charges, ensuring uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments.





Maritime traffic through the strategic waterway was expected to gradually return to pre‑conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement’s signing. These details, if confirmed, would represent a significant step towards stabilising the region and restoring confidence in international shipping routes.





The juxtaposition of the UN’s condemnation of the attack, Trump’s rejection of the reported peace terms, and the leaked details of the Geneva memorandum illustrates the complexity of the current situation.





On one hand, there is international pressure to secure maritime safety and de‑escalate tensions, while on the other, political mistrust and conflicting narratives continue to hinder progress. The deaths of Indian seafarers have added urgency to calls for accountability and reinforced the need for a credible diplomatic solution that ensures both regional stability and the protection of civilian lives.





ANI







