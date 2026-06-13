



India’s Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that all crew members aboard the Marshall Islands‑flagged tanker Liaki Freedom are safe, dismissing earlier reports of an attack as false. The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf of Oman, where three other vessels carrying Indian sailors were struck by US forces earlier this week.





India issued a statement on Saturday morning confirming that it had spoken directly with the Master of the vessel Liaki Freedom, who assured that all crew members were unharmed. The Ministry emphasised that earlier reports of casualties were inaccurate and urged caution against false and baseless claims circulating on social media. The MEA’s Fact Check division reiterated the need for vigilance, warning seafarers and the public to remain alert to misinformation.





The vessel Liaki Freedom, a Marshall Islands‑flagged tankship, was reported to have been struck while sailing between Khor Fakkan anchorage in the United Arab Emirates and Shinas port in Oman. The Forward Seamen’s Union of India had earlier raised concerns after losing communication with the vessel when its Very High Frequency radio became unresponsive.





The union tracked the ship’s coordinates to Latitude 24°43.85N and Longitude 56°37.52E, which helped confirm its location and safety status.





The clarification comes against the backdrop of a series of hostile incidents in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. On 8 June, the Palau‑flagged tanker Marivex carrying 24 Indian crew members was disabled by US forces, though all were rescued. On 10 June, the Palau‑flagged tanker Settebello was struck, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors and the rescue of 21 others.





The following day, the Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged tanker Jalveer was attacked near Shinas port, with all 20 Indian crew members evacuated safely. These incidents prompted India to summon the US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks twice in one week to lodge strong diplomatic protests.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey India’s firm opposition to such actions. He described the attacks on commercial shipping as unjustified and reiterated India’s demand that civilian maritime traffic must not be endangered. His remarks followed the deaths of three Indian sailors aboard the Settebello, whose mortal remains are being repatriated to India.





The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the vessels involved in these incidents were foreign‑flagged, underscoring India’s concern that its nationals serving aboard international merchant ships are being caught in escalating hostilities.





India has consistently opposed military targeting of commercial shipping, highlighting that thousands of Indian nationals form a critical part of the global maritime workforce.





The Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz remain vital maritime corridors for global energy shipments, and repeated attacks on vessels with Indian crew members have heightened anxiety among shipping companies and seafarer organisations.





India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard freedom of navigation and protect civilian lives. The government continues to coordinate closely with missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and seafarer unions to ensure the safety of its nationals.





ANI







