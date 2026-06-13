



Iran has issued a stern warning that nuclear negotiations with the United States will not advance unless an interim agreement is implemented, stressing that the final deal will not be signed if its provisions are not met.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made clear in remarks to Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, that Tehran will not proceed without firm guarantees of compliance from Washington.





Araghchi explained that once an initial agreement is signed, the United States would be given a 60‑day window to fulfil its commitments. He cautioned that if obligations are not met, the situation could revert to its previous state.





He emphasised that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) would collectively decide on the text, noting that there are both supporters and opponents within the council. He added that if approved, the agreement would be signed remotely, underscoring Tehran’s cautious approach.





The Foreign Minister elaborated that during the 60‑day period, Iran may reach an understanding with the United States or extend the ceasefire.





However, he warned that it was equally possible that Iran could return to the earlier state of confrontation if Washington failed to deliver. He stressed that Iran expects implementation challenges, alleging that US officials may not fully adhere to the deal. “Breaking promises is in the nature of US statesmen; we must expect major obstacles in implementing the agreement,” he said, adding that Iran would block any loopholes that could allow for non‑compliance.





Araghchi was unequivocal in stating that Iran does not rely on external institutions to guarantee its security. He declared, “We do NOT rely on the Security Council, the United Nations, or trans‑regional coalitions to guarantee our security.





Our reliance is only on God, our people, and our own armed forces.” This reflects Tehran’s longstanding distrust of international mechanisms and its insistence on self‑reliance in matters of national defence.





The remarks highlight Iran’s deep scepticism about Washington’s reliability, a theme consistent with past negotiations where Tehran has accused the United States of shifting positions and failing to honour commitments. Analysts note that the insistence on a remote signing also signals Iran’s desire to avoid the optics of a celebratory ceremony until compliance is proven. The 60‑day conditional window represents a tactical safeguard, allowing Iran to test Washington’s sincerity before committing to a final settlement.





The situation remains fluid, with the SNSC’s internal divisions adding another layer of uncertainty. Supporters of the text argue that it could stabilise the region and ease economic pressures, while opponents warn that the United States cannot be trusted to uphold its side of the bargain. The outcome of these deliberations will determine whether the interim agreement evolves into a lasting settlement or collapses under the weight of mistrust.





ANI







