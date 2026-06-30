



US Ambassador Sergio Gor has dismissed the controversy over the renaming of the Indo-Pacific Command, stressing that the strength of the US-India partnership lies in substance, not titles.





He underscored that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country, and reaffirmed that bilateral ties remain robust across defence, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.





The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, where he directly tackled the debate surrounding the reversion of the Indo-Pacific Command to its original designation, the Pacific Command. He emphasised that the focus should remain on the operational reality of the partnership rather than the symbolic weight of a name change.





Gor highlighted that India continues to participate in more military drills with the United States than with any other global partner. He explained that every month sees joint activity, whether Indian troops travel to the United States or American forces operate in the region.





He revealed that a high-level delegation from the Indian Navy is scheduled to visit the United States within the next fortnight, further strengthening defence cooperation.





The envoy dismissed claims that India-US relations had weakened, insisting that the partnership remains firmly established. He pointed out that the alliance spans commercial trade, defence cooperation, and strong citizen-to-citizen networks. Gor stressed that President Donald Trump attaches significant importance to ties with India and remains committed to expanding collaboration in high technology, capital investment, and security.





The debate over the omission of “Indo” from the command’s title has sparked political discussion. Originally formed in 1947, the Pacific Command is one of the oldest unified combatant commands of the United States, overseeing operations from the American west coast to India’s western maritime boundary.





During Trump’s first presidential term, the command was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command to reflect India’s growing strategic role. Earlier this month, however, the United States reverted to the legacy title, prompting speculation about India’s place in American strategy.





Gor directly addressed these concerns, stating, “I don’t care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing.” He reiterated that the operational tempo of joint exercises and defence exchanges demonstrates the enduring strength of the partnership.





Turning to broader dimensions of the alliance, Gor rejected digital narratives suggesting friction between Washington and New Delhi. He argued that online commentary does not match the facts on the ground, where trade, defence, and people-to-people ties remain strong. He noted that the relationship is resilient and continues to expand across multiple sectors.





Gor shared a personal anecdote involving President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that during a UFC event in Miami, Trump expressed a spontaneous desire to call Modi, remarking that the Prime Minister would be awake at 6:00 AM because “he is like me.”





Although the call was deferred to the following day, Gor explained that the episode reflected the genuine friendship between the two leaders. He emphasised that Trump’s association with Modi dates back to his first term and is marked by warm memories of India.





Looking ahead, Gor stated that the next two years will be crucial in anchoring the alliance for decades to come.





He urged participants at the summit to view the partnership as a long-term project, where current efforts will sustain cooperation well into the future. He concluded by affirming Washington’s desire to work “hand in hand” with New Delhi, setting the trajectory for enduring collaboration.





ANI







