



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the tragic speedboat accident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of at least fifteen Indian tourists. He assured that the Indian mission in Vietnam was extending all possible assistance to those affected.





In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was extremely saddened by the incident, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He emphasised that the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam were in close contact with local authorities as rescue and relief efforts continued.





The accident involved thirty-two Indian tourists and four crew members. According to authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat operated by Ocean Pear Island Company was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized around 1 pm, approximately four hundred metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.





Everyone on board was thrown into the sea. Nearby tourist boats rushed to the scene and joined rescue efforts, but rough sea conditions and passengers trapped inside the overturned vessel made the operation extremely difficult.





The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has set up control rooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to provide information and assistance to the families of those affected. The mission confirmed it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Vietnamese authorities as rescue and relief operations continued.





Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to extend all possible assistance. After reviewing the situation with senior officials at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and state government officials, Lokesh was informed that tourists from Andhra Pradesh were believed to be among those involved. He instructed officials to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, coordinate with the Centre, and ensure all possible support was provided to the affected tourists and their families.





Authorities noted that sea conditions off An Thoi were rough at the time of the accident, although there was no rainfall and tourist boats were continuing to operate in the area. A representative of Ocean Pear Island Company said the vessel was operating an island-hopping tour and that the captain, who is in his fifties, had several years of experience operating passenger boats.





The speedboat was headed to May Rut Islet, comprising May Rut Trong and May Rut Ngoai, a popular tourist destination located around ten to twelve kilometres south of An Thoi. Known for its crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches, and vibrant coral reefs, the islets attract visitors for snorkelling and diving and are typically reached by boat or speedboat from An Thoi in twenty to forty minutes.





Additional reports from Vietnamese maritime authorities indicated that strong winds were likely the primary cause of the capsizing.





Rescue divers confirmed that several passengers had been trapped inside the vessel, complicating the recovery process. Emergency medical teams were deployed to An Thoi Port to treat survivors, while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to local hospitals for identification.





Indian officials have also coordinated with Vietnamese counterparts to arrange for the repatriation of the deceased and medical evacuation of the injured. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi is expected to issue a detailed statement once the situation stabilises.





Agencies







