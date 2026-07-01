



Ahmedabad-based PierSight has secured a significant contract, likely from the Indian Army, for the supply of its indigenous Vidura Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system.





This marks a major step in India’s push for advanced tactical surveillance capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





PierSight, a space technology startup headquartered in Ahmedabad, has developed Vidura as a next-generation airborne SAR payload.





The system is designed to penetrate dense forest cover, cloud layers, and darkness, enabling defence operators to detect concealed movement and structures that optical systems cannot identify.





This makes Vidura particularly valuable for counter-insurgency, border surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in challenging terrains such as the North-East and Jammu & Kashmir.





Vidura builds upon PierSight’s earlier maritime-focused SAR project, Varuna, which was conceived as a 32-satellite constellation for ocean monitoring. Leveraging the intellectual property and engineering expertise from Varuna, PierSight adapted its SAR technology for land-based tactical surveillance.





The Vidura system supports P, L, and X-band configurations, offering wide-swath coverage and adaptability across multiple unmanned aerial vehicle platforms. Its drone-agnostic design ensures that defence forces can deploy it on different UAVs without being tied to a single manufacturer.





Trials for Vidura began in mid-2026, with defence operators already testing its performance in operational conditions. The radar has demonstrated the ability to provide stand-off intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions from friendly airspace, thereby reducing risks to personnel.





Its ability to function seamlessly in adverse weather conditions and through foliage makes it a critical asset for modern battlefield environments where adversaries often exploit terrain and cover.





PierSight has already secured initial contracts from defence organisations, with the Indian Army believed to be among the first major customers. The company is also seeking partnerships with UAV manufacturers to integrate Vidura into their platforms, offering a combined radar-drone solution tailored for military use. This integration is expected to enhance India’s indigenous defence ecosystem and reduce reliance on foreign surveillance technologies.





The Vidura program aligns with India’s broader strategy of strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and technological sovereignty.





By developing advanced SAR systems locally, India reduces dependence on imported imaging solutions and enhances its ability to conduct independent surveillance operations. The system’s adaptability for both tactical and strategic missions underscores its importance in future military planning.





PierSight’s achievement also reflects the growing role of private enterprises in India’s defence and space sectors. The company’s involvement in the Allied Orbits consortium for India’s first public-private partnership Earth Observation Satellite System further highlights its expanding footprint in national security and space technology.





Through this consortium, PierSight is contributing SAR satellites for a 12-satellite constellation aimed at applications ranging from climate monitoring to national security.





The Vidura SAR contract is therefore not only a milestone for PierSight but also a significant development in India’s defence modernisation drive. It demonstrates how indigenous startups are now delivering cutting-edge technologies that directly support the operational needs of the armed forces.





Agencies







