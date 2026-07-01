



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from 1 to 3 July, marking her first official trip to the country since assuming office. The visit will centre on her participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, a key mechanism for advancing bilateral cooperation.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Takaichi’s visit is expected to significantly boost investment and innovation opportunities, while strengthening economic ties between the two nations.





A major focus will be on building resilient supply chains in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals, areas that have become vital in the current global economic and security environment.





Diplomatic sources have indicated that discussions will also emphasise maritime security and defence technology cooperation. Another priority is the development of an “Industrial Value Chain” linking the Bay of Bengal with Northeast India, a project that aligns with Japan’s broader vision for regional connectivity and economic resilience.





The summit will provide both sides with an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on pressing regional and global issues. This visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th Annual Summit, underscoring the continuity and shared commitment to enhancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





Takaichi will also attend the India-Japan Business Forum meeting. Sources suggest that a declaration on artificial intelligence cooperation may be announced, alongside proposals for a large-scale green ammonia project in Odisha, expanded biogas collaboration, and regional resilience initiatives under the POWERR Asia framework.





The visit is expected to yield several outcome documents, including a Joint Statement on the Annual Summit, agreements on energy resilience, and memoranda of understanding covering sectors such as AI, pharmaceuticals, batteries, and critical minerals. These agreements will reinforce the economic security agenda by diversifying supply chains and promoting innovation-driven growth.





India and Japan elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014, and since then have steadily expanded cooperation across security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Modi’s visit to Japan last year set the direction for the next decade, prioritising these areas as pillars of bilateral engagement.





Sources have further highlighted that India is seen as an indispensable partner in advancing the updated ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ vision put forward by Prime Minister Takaichi. Both nations are committed to promoting an international order based on the rule of law, with Indo-Pacific security and economic resilience forming the backbone of their shared agenda.





ANI







